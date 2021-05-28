




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Donated Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines coming in June â€” envoy to US
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., and other stakeholders are joined by US Embassy representatives to welcome the arrival of two million additional doses of AstraZeneca's COVID- 19 vaccine on May 8, 2021. 
US Embassy in the Philippines/Released

                     

                        

                           
Donated Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines coming in June — envoy to US

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 12:55pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the US may arrive in the Philippines as early as June, Manila’s envoy to Washington said Friday. 



The donation will be coming from the US’ excess supply of at least 80 million vaccines that it committed to donating to allies and countries in need, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Romualdez said in an interview with DZMM TeleRadyo. 





The White House earlier this month said 60 million of the stockpile are AstraZeneca vaccines while the remaining vaccines would be comprised of shots authorized for use in the US. 



“The White House informed me that the Philippines will be included in the [countries receiving the stockpiled vaccines] and it will be delivered even earlier so maybe this June,” Romualdez said. 



The envoy added that he is not yet sure how many vaccines from the stockpile will be donated to the Philippines. 



In its latest fact sheet released May 8, the US Embassy in the Philippines said one in five Filipinos will receive a vaccine from the COVAX facility, to which the US is the biggest funder having donated some USD 2 billion. 



As of May 25, government data shows over a million people, 0.94% of the country's population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation program in March. 



Officials recently walked back their previous goal of vaccinating up to 70 million Filipinos within the year to achieve herd immunity, now aiming to inoculate 50 to 60 million, with a focus on the so-called “NCR Plus 8 areas.” — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      US
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: All international flights to Mactan diverted to NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: All international flights to Mactan diverted to NAIA


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has ordered all international flights to Mactan-Cebu International Airport diverted to the Ninoy Aquino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 To avoid the fate of Otso Diretso, 1Sambayan must go beyond being anti-Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
To avoid the fate of Otso Diretso, 1Sambayan must go beyond being anti-Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
1Sambayan's being anti-Duterte could lead them to the same path Otso Diretso took in the 2019 elections, where they suffered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suspect admits facilitating, but not selling jab slot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suspect admits facilitating, but not selling jab slot


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The suspect in the alleged vaccine-for-sale scheme has told police investigators that he only facilitated a deal for a COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Increased patrols show Manila's determination to assert West Philippine Sea rights &mdash; think tank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Increased patrols show Manila's determination to assert West Philippine Sea rights — think tank


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative tracked Philippine patrols in the West Philippine Sea over the past...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNR Clark phase 1 project nearing 50% completion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNR Clark phase 1 project nearing 50% completion


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The first phase of the Philippine National Railways Clark project is almost 50 percent complete, according to Transportation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic task force simplifies A4 priority group to include most workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic task force simplifies A4 priority group to include most workers


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“The recommendation to improve and simply the priority group A4 of the COVID-19 immunization program has been approved,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Outbound OFWs, health workers' families now in top vaccination priority group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Outbound OFWs, health workers' families now in top vaccination priority group


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said outbound overseas Filipino workers who will be deployed in the next four months...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP urges public: Don't draw conclusions on police killing of special needs teen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP urges public: Don't draw conclusions on police killing of special needs teen


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said this after Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian on Thursday revealed that a key...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic locks PDLs' families out of prisons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic locks PDLs' families out of prisons


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“A lot of people feel that [Persons Deprived of Liberty] don’t have the rights anymore and therefore it’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators unlikely to back Cha-cha
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators unlikely to back Cha-cha


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing lack of time, senators are not inclined to support a measure that will introduce amendments to some economic provisions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with