Philippines sees 7,443 new coronavirus infections
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:15 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday recorded 7,443 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,216,582.
-
Active cases: 53,614 or 4.4% of the total
-
Recoveries: 7,553, pushing total to 1,142,246
-
Deaths: 156, bringing total to 20,722
What's new today?
- This is the fourth day in a row that the Philippines recorded over 150 coronavirus fatalities.
- From May 26 to May 29, a total of 703 people have died of COVID-19.
- Health authorities detected a total of 242 new cases of various coronavirus variants classified as variants of concern.
-
The Philippines is resuming the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia after it assured Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III that foreign employers will shoulder the costs of COVID-19 protocols, including the testing and quarantine of Filipino workers.
-
The Department of Health said some 50,000 doses of Sputnik V will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday and will be deployed to populous areas seeing an increase in infections.
-
The COVID-19 shot developed by Sinovac Biotech reduces mortality by 97%, according to early results of the immunization campaign in Uruguay, which relies heavily on the Chinese jab.
-
The World Health Organization warned that efforts to uncover the COVID-19 pandemic's origins were being hampered by politics, insisting scientists needed space to work on solving the mystery.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
- Latest
- Trending