Philippines sees 7,443 new coronavirus infections

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:15 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday recorded 7,443 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,216,582.

This is the fourth day in a row that the Philippines recorded over 150 coronavirus fatalities.



From May 26 to May 29, a total of 703 people have died of COVID-19.



Health authorities detected a total of 242 new cases of various coronavirus variants classified as variants of concern.

The Philippines is resuming the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia after it assured Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III that foreign employers will shoulder the costs of COVID-19 protocols, including the testing and quarantine of Filipino workers.

The Department of Health said some 50,000 doses of Sputnik V will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday and will be deployed to populous areas seeing an increase in infections.

The COVID-19 shot developed by Sinovac Biotech reduces mortality by 97%, according to early results of the immunization campaign in Uruguay, which relies heavily on the Chinese jab.