Philippines detects 242 new cases of coronavirus variants of concern

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health announced Saturday that health authorities have detected a total of 242 new cases of various coronavirus variants classified as variants of concern.

Of these, 137 are new cases of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351), while 104 are new cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), and one is a new case of the variant first identified in India (B.1.617).

The DOH also announced the detection of four more cases of the variant first identified in the Philippines, which is still not considered a variant of concern.

The DOH did not release further details on the new cases of coronavirus variants.

A variant of concern is defined as one with increase in transmissibility, increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation, and decrease in effectiveness of public health measures or available diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.

The B.1.617 variant, first found in October 2020, carries several mutations, including the L452R and E484K.

The L452R mutation is associated with increased transmissibility and reduced antibody neutralization, which may help the virus get past antibodies. Meanwhile, the E484Q mutation, which is similar to E484K mutation, may also help the virus escape immune response.

Both the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants carry the N501Y mutation, which is associated with increased transmissibility, while B.1.351 carries the E484K mutation, which may help the virus dodge some antibodies. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico