




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines detects 242 new cases of coronavirus variants of concern
Artist's rendition of the coronavirus disease.
Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay 

                     

                        

                           
Philippines detects 242 new cases of coronavirus variants of concern

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2021 - 3:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health announced Saturday that health authorities have detected a total of 242 new cases of various coronavirus variants classified as variants of concern.



Of these, 137 are new cases of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351), while 104 are new cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), and one is a new case of the variant first identified in India (B.1.617).





The DOH also announced the detection of four more cases of the variant first identified in the Philippines, which is still not considered a variant of concern.



The DOH did not release further details on the new cases of coronavirus variants.



A variant of concern is defined as one with increase in transmissibility, increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation, and decrease in effectiveness of public health measures or available diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. 



The B.1.617 variant, first found in October 2020, carries several mutations, including the L452R and E484K.



The L452R mutation is associated with increased transmissibility and reduced antibody neutralization, which may help the virus get past antibodies. Meanwhile, the E484Q mutation, which is similar to E484K mutation, may also help the virus escape immune response.



Both the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants carry the N501Y mutation, which is associated with increased transmissibility, while B.1.351 carries the E484K mutation, which may help the virus dodge some antibodies. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic locks PDLs' families out of prisons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic locks PDLs' families out of prisons


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“A lot of people feel that [Persons Deprived of Liberty] don’t have the rights anymore and therefore it’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases on the rise anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases on the rise anew


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
 After declining for several weeks, the daily tally for new COVID-19 cases reached a new high of 8,748 cases yesterday, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donated Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines coming in June &mdash; envoy to US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donated Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines coming in June — envoy to US


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the US may arrive in the Philippines as early as June, Manila’s envoy to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Husband of NDFP peace consultant killed in alleged shootout with police
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Husband of NDFP peace consultant killed in alleged shootout with police


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police killed in an alleged shootout the husband of a peace consultant for the National Democratic Front of the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP Group eyeing vaccine production in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP Group eyeing vaccine production in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The group of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan wants to take a shot at vaccine production, in partnership with global vaccine giants,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,443 new coronavirus infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,443 new coronavirus infections


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 The Department of Health on Saturday recorded 7,443 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 50K Sputnik V shots arriving May 30 will go to populous areas with rising COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 50K Sputnik V shots arriving May 30 will go to populous areas with rising COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health said some 50,000 doses of Sputnik V will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday and will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines resumes deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines resumes deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is resuming sending workers to Saudi Arabia after it assured Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III that foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines protests China&rsquo;s &lsquo;incessant deployment&rsquo; of ships to Pag-asa Island
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines protests China’s ‘incessant deployment’ of ships to Pag-asa Island


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it fired a protest Friday "against the incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Deployment ban to Saudi strands 500 OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deployment ban to Saudi strands 500 OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
About 500 overseas Filipino workers were stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport  Terminals 1 and 3 yesterday after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with