Magnitude 5.2 quake strikes waters off Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 quake on Saturday hit waters off Davao Occidental province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs located the quake's epicenter at 159 kilometers south of Don Marcelino municipality. It was tectonic in origin and struck at 7:56 a.m.

The institute added that aftershocks may occur but that no damage is expected.

No intensities have been reported yet.

— Bella Perez-Rubio