




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Children of peasant leader who died of COVID-19 in detention sue cops
Handout photo shows Joseph Canlas during a rally against the Anti-Terrorism Law at the Supreme Court in February 2021 
KMP

                     

                        

                           
Children of peasant leader who died of COVID-19 in detention sue cops

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 2:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The two children of detained peasant leader Joseph Canlas who died of COVID-19 while in detention filed reckless imprudence resulting in homicide raps against police and jail officers over their supposed neglect that led to their father’s death.



Jenelle Tenessy Canlas Buan and Joseph Cordova Canlas on Wednesday filed criminal and administrative complaints against Police Col. Edwin Balles, chief of the regional Criminal Investigation Group Regional Field Unit (CIDG RFU 3), Police Maj. Alfredo Agbuya Jr., chief of investigation branch of CIDG RFU and Jail Chief Supt. Lyndon Torres, regional director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Regional Office-III.





Also facing complaints are the following officers:



    
	
  • JSupt. Rebecca Manalo-Tiguelo, warden of the Angeles City District Jail (ACDJ) Male Dormitory
    • 
	
  • SJO3 Caroline Sanchez, chief nurse of the ACDJ
    • 
	
  • JO1 Ma. Christine Boucher, jail staff nurse of the ACDJ
    • 




“It is undisputed that the respondents in this case failed to perform acts which could have prevented the loss of life resulting from infection of the SARS-COV-2 virus,” they said in their complaint.



Arrest and detention, without COVID-19 test



Canlas, vice chairperson of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, was arrested on March 30 and was charged with illegal possession of firearms, which their family and colleagues claim are trumped-up. Prior to his arrest, the peasant leader was red-tagged.



The complainants said the person in charge of Canlas while detained knew of his history of hypertension, which makes him at high-risk of contracting COVID-19.



He was later brought to detention cell at Camp Julian Olivas, San Fernando City, Pampanga for 15 days. On April 15, Canlas was moved to ACDJ of BJMP Region 3, but he was first placed in a quarantine facility packed with 90 to 100 detainees until May 7 — beyond the 14-day mandatory quarantine.



On May 7, Canlas called his wife who shared that the former was mumbling. The following day, they received a text message from a relative of the family who is detained at the ACDJ informing them that he was worried of Canlas who is “unresponsive.”



A jail nurse checked on Canlas’ condition the following day, upon request of the complainant, but told the family that the detainee was fine. Canlas was only rushed to the hospital in the evening of May 8.



Canlas died on May 11 morning. The clinical impression/diagnosis showed that he had “acute respiratory failure sec. to COVID 19 pneumonia critical.”



 “Hence, there is no denying the blatant, unconscionable neglect of duty gleaned from the series of events starting from the time of his detention at the CIDG RFU 3 in San Fernando City, Pampanga, until his commitment to the Angeles City District Jail of the BJMP Region 3 in Angeles City, Pampanga where he was quarantined,” the complaint read.



Criminal and administrative complaints



Canlas children filed reckless imprudence resulting in homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code.



They stressed that they already informed the respondents that Canlas is at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to his medical history of hypertension and diabetes. But even while CIDG officers admitted there was possible contamination in the facility, Canlas was not tested.



“The respondents completely failed to prevent the infection from spreading when they neglected to conduct testing among the PDLs, in particular those newly detained or committed detainees, in order to identify and isolate those positive for SARS-COV-2 virus,” they said.



ACDJ officers are also accused of failing to monitor Canlas’ health condition while he was staying in their facility.



“Had the jail personnel dutifully monitored and assessed his condition, and the other inmates in quarantine for that matter, they would have been apprised of this situation and have taken proper medical action,” they said.



They also filed complaints of violation of RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. In particular, they accused the respondents of violating the following:



    
	
  • Section 9(c) on non-operation of the disease surveillance and response systems for failing to capture and verify notifiable diseases of public health concern and providence accurate information to appropriate agencies
    • 
	
  • Section 9(d) on non-cooperation of persons and entities that should report or respond to a notifiable disease
    • 




They also filed complaints of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, gross ignorance of the law, inefficiency and incompetence in the performance of official duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.



“The inaction of the BJMP officials from the time he showed signs of serious illness on May 7, 2021 until they brought him to a hospital in the evening of May 8, 2021, was fatal to Mr. Canlas, and are indications that BJMP officials committed criminal negligence for their said inactions,” the complaint also read.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      RED-TAGGING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is a rundown of some of the key arguments in the anti-terrorism law debates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cases easing in Metro Manila, rising in 10 regions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cases easing in Metro Manila, rising in 10 regions


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces are seeing a “marked decline” in COVID-19 cases, 10...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Red Cross: No sale of vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Red Cross: No sale of vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Red Cross yesterday denied reports that it is selling a COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte mulls selling government properties to raise COVID-19 funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte mulls selling government properties to raise COVID-19 funds


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bracing for “the worst” from the pandemic’s more infectious COVID-19 variants, President Duterte is mulling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila protests Beijing's unilateral fishing ban in South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila protests Beijing's unilateral fishing ban in South China Sea


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"China's annual fishing moratorium extends far beyond China's legitimate maritime entitlements under UNCLOS and is without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG vows quicker delivery of vaccines to provinces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG vows quicker delivery of vaccines to provinces


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection have been directed to work closely with the Department of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teachers' group calls for inclusion of internet subsidy in 'Bayanihan 3'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teachers' group calls for inclusion of internet subsidy in 'Bayanihan 3'


                              

                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Current government efforts to ease teachers of these financial burdens are evidently insufficient," said the Alliance of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Deputy speaker sees House passing Charter change, 'Bayanihan 3' by June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deputy speaker sees House passing Charter change, 'Bayanihan 3' by June


                              

                                 30 minutes ago                              


                                                            
House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez believes there is enough time to pass a new stimulus bill called Bayanihan 3 and the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH suggests: Don&rsquo;t announce brand available in COVID-19 jab centers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH suggests: Don’t announce brand available in COVID-19 jab centers


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The brand of COVID-19 vaccines available in an inoculation site should no longer be announced to prevent incidents of people...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NTF-ELCAC admits to 'monitoring' community pantries but not profiling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NTF-ELCAC admits to 'monitoring' community pantries but not profiling


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Community pantries have sprouted all over the country in the past months but have also reported harassment and profiling by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with