IATF puts governors, mayors 2nd in line for COVID-19 vaccine priority
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday said local chief executives will now be part of a new priority group in the government's COVID-19 vaccination program.
The coronavirus task force's move places politicians under "A1.5," next only to health workers and above senior citizens, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
It came after the League of Cities of the Philippines made the appeal for governors and mayors to be included in the A1 group, per a report by The STAR.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in a briefing sought to explain that it is local chief executives who carry out pandemic-related curbs, including lockdowns.
"They are our instruments in the fight against COVID-19," he said, partly in Filipino. "They may not be doctors but they are equally frontliners because in all our strategies it is them who implement it."
Vaccinations in the country began in March, and efforts are still on health workers, the elderly as well as those with comorbidities.
The government has faced calls and criticism along the way to ramp up daily inoculation if it looks to vaccinate 50 to 70 million this year and achieve herd immunity.
In the previous months, local officials figured in vaccine-related controversy when some jumped in the line to get their jab.
Such had led the World Health Organization to repeat its warning that failure to follow the priority list could risk the country's share of vaccines in the COVAX facility.
By April 1, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said 13 officials, or 11 mayors, a governor and a councilor were summoned over the issue.
Despite summons and calls to explain, no one has been held accountable to date. — Christian Deiparine
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.
The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.
Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.
Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.
“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.
"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.
A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.
"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.
