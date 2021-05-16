#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19 TALLY
EXPLAINERS
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Robredo 'open to all options' in 2022, but refutes rumors of preparations for gubernatorial bid
In this March 6, 2020 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo speaks at the graduation of Leaders for Excellence and Public Service Mayors’ Fellowship Program Batch 3 at the Quezon City Reception House.
OVP/Jay Ganzon

Robredo 'open to all options' in 2022, but refutes rumors of preparations for gubernatorial bid

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2021 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday that she is open to running for any position, including the presidency, in 2022 but asserted that her focus was still on the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes amid rumors that the country's No. 2 would be settling for a gubernatorial position in Camarines Sur, as claimed by former senator Antonio Trillanes. 

Speaking in her weekly radio show, Robredo said that she was not set on any position yet ahead of the 2022 elections. 

"There are a lot of speculations, but my stand hasn't changed. Since last year I've been saying I'm open to all my options. And those options are running for president, running for governor, running as a congressman or mayor. Or even not running at all, because that's what my children want," she said in mixed Filipino and English. 

To recall, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes announced in a Facebook post that he would run for president in the 2022 polls, claiming that this was because Robredo was preparing to run for Camarines Sur governor. The vice president's spokesperson refuted this not long after. 

Trillanes later clarified that his earlier announcement was not meant to pressure Vice President Leni Robredo in any way. 

"Don't make my statement for me if I don't have a decision yet. I've been honest about this from the start. The truth is there's no decision yet because we're so busy with the pandemic," the vice president also said. 

'Anything is possible' 

The claim supposedly stemmed from rumors that the vice president was regularly traveling back to her hometown in Camarines Sur, which Robredo staunchly denied. 

"We can't focus on these rumors because we're so busy with the pandemic. It's wrong that I've been going home often. In fact, this year, I've only gone home twice. Before the pandemic, I was going home every other weekend," she said. 

She added that her change of residency was only done because her family had built a house in a different municipality outside of Naga City, which she said had nothing to do with her political aspirations.

Robredo also added that she finds seeking local office “more attractive,” as this would afford her more opportunities for community engagement on the ground, which she said she has always been oriented towards as a public servant. 

"I haven't conducted any political meetings or meetings with local officials. I have my hands full her. Maybe I would have more time for that if we weren't in a pandemic," she said.

"I know I have responsibilities, that's why I'm not closed to the idea yet of running for president. Because anything is possible."

 

VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PCG to the rescue as vaccines sink in Quezon waters
PCG to the rescue as vaccines sink in Quezon waters
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Two boxes containing more than 1,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines went underwater in Quezon province on Thursday after the boat...
Headlines
fbfb
No casualties, injuries reported from fire in Philippine General Hospital &mdash; spokesperson
No casualties, injuries reported from fire in Philippine General Hospital — spokesperson
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
(Updated) The incident reached second alarm status and was declared fire out by 5:41 a.m. Photos on social media have since...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Consider vaccine pass upon herd immunity&rsquo;
‘Consider vaccine pass upon herd immunity’
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion is pushing for the use of vaccine passes...
Headlines
fbfb
10 new cases of Indian variant detected
10 new cases of Indian variant detected
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Ten more cases of B.1.617.2 or the Indian variant of COVID-19 were detected in the Philippines and nine of them are crewmembers...
Headlines
fbfb
Truck ban imposed in Manila; coding back in Makati
Truck ban imposed in Manila; coding back in Makati
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The truck ban in Metro Manila will resume tomorrow, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said, after the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anyare?: The ivermectin hype and FDA's response
Anyare?: The ivermectin hype and FDA's response
53 minutes ago
Guidance against ivermectin has not stopped the hype surrounding the drug — so much so that some politicians fervently...
Headlines
fbfb
Fire incident forces PGH to suspend some operations
Fire incident forces PGH to suspend some operations
1 hour ago
Some operations at the PGH were suspended on Sunday following the fire that hit the facility early this morning.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH logs 5,790 new COVID-19 cases
DOH logs 5,790 new COVID-19 cases
1 hour ago
Authorities on Sunday reported 5,790 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,143,963.
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd eyes internet load distribution to teachers by June
DepEd eyes internet load distribution to teachers by June
1 hour ago
DepEd said procurement is underway for a monthly connectivity load to teachers at 30 to 35 GB, which could begin by June...
Headlines
fbfb
Green groups: Prioritize zero-waste strategies to arrest release of persistent organic pollutants
Green groups: Prioritize zero-waste strategies to arrest release of persistent organic pollutants
5 hours ago
“We call upon the Philippines as party to this treaty addressing global chemical pollution to prioritize zero waste...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with