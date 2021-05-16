Robredo 'open to all options' in 2022, but refutes rumors of preparations for gubernatorial bid

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday that she is open to running for any position, including the presidency, in 2022 but asserted that her focus was still on the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes amid rumors that the country's No. 2 would be settling for a gubernatorial position in Camarines Sur, as claimed by former senator Antonio Trillanes.

Speaking in her weekly radio show, Robredo said that she was not set on any position yet ahead of the 2022 elections.

"There are a lot of speculations, but my stand hasn't changed. Since last year I've been saying I'm open to all my options. And those options are running for president, running for governor, running as a congressman or mayor. Or even not running at all, because that's what my children want," she said in mixed Filipino and English.

To recall, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes announced in a Facebook post that he would run for president in the 2022 polls, claiming that this was because Robredo was preparing to run for Camarines Sur governor. The vice president's spokesperson refuted this not long after.

Trillanes later clarified that his earlier announcement was not meant to pressure Vice President Leni Robredo in any way.

"Don't make my statement for me if I don't have a decision yet. I've been honest about this from the start. The truth is there's no decision yet because we're so busy with the pandemic," the vice president also said.

'Anything is possible'

The claim supposedly stemmed from rumors that the vice president was regularly traveling back to her hometown in Camarines Sur, which Robredo staunchly denied.

"We can't focus on these rumors because we're so busy with the pandemic. It's wrong that I've been going home often. In fact, this year, I've only gone home twice. Before the pandemic, I was going home every other weekend," she said.

She added that her change of residency was only done because her family had built a house in a different municipality outside of Naga City, which she said had nothing to do with her political aspirations.

Robredo also added that she finds seeking local office “more attractive,” as this would afford her more opportunities for community engagement on the ground, which she said she has always been oriented towards as a public servant.

"I haven't conducted any political meetings or meetings with local officials. I have my hands full her. Maybe I would have more time for that if we weren't in a pandemic," she said.

"I know I have responsibilities, that's why I'm not closed to the idea yet of running for president. Because anything is possible."