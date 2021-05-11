#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duterte stresses jet ski boast was just a campaign joke
In this undated handout photo received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on April 25, 2021, coast guard personnel conduct maritime exercise near Pag-asa island in the West Philippine Sea.
AFP/Philippine Coast Guard, Released

Duterte stresses jet ski boast was just a campaign joke

Jonathan de Santos (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 8:40am

MANILA, Philippines — People who believed his boast that he would ride a jet ski to the West Philippine Sea to assert Philippine sovereignty fell for a campaign joke, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday night in the face of criticism of his policy in the area of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

In the first place, the president said, he does not have a working jet ski and the nearest Philippine-held island is too far away with nowhere to refuel on the way. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who was at the same taped meeting, said the island is "150 nautical miles, not kilometers, nautical miles" from mainland Palawan.

"We call it 'bravado,' ‘yong bravado ko that was just a pure campaign joke. At kung naniniwala kayo sa kabila, pati na siguro si Carpio pati si — I would say that you are really stupid. Sige, maghanap ka ng tao dito magpunta ng jet ski. Hindi pa mag-abot pa ng ilang oras I would conk out in the middle of the sea," he said. 

(And if you in the opposite camp believe, even Carpio, I suppose — I would say that you are really stupid. Go ahead, look for someone who will go there by jet ski. In just a few hours, I would conk out in the middle of the sea).

RELATED: 'Jet Ski-dding!' Duterte says campaign comment just a joke 

Duterte was referring to former Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio, who has criticized Duterte's pollicy in the West Philippine Sea and who he has taken aim at in recent televised meetings.

At a televised meeting last week, Duterte challenged Carpio to a debate on the West Philippine Sea. The challenge has been withdrawn and the Palace spokesperson has been offered as a stand in for the president.

In March 2018, the president said he was surprised that anyone took the jet ski comment that he made at a televised debate during the 2016 presidential campaign seriously. In May of that year, jet skis were part of a stunt to emphasize Philippine sovereignty over the uncontested Philippine (Benham) Rise

2016 arbitral award

The Duterte administration has developed warmer ties with Beijing after a chill caused by the 2012 standoff at Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal and the subsequent arbitration case that the Philippines filed against China's nine-dash-line claim in the South China Sea during the Aquino administration.

The Philippines won the arbitration case and a 2016 ruling found that China's nine-dash-line claim has no basis in international law. The president has brought up the arbitral award in a speech before the UN General Assembly but has also in recent weeks said it is just a piece of paper he would throw in the wastebasket.

RELATED: Duterte: West Philippine Sea areas occupied by China can't be reclaimed without bloodshed

Duterte said Chinese vessels were already in the West Philippine Sea when he became president and that blame should go to the Aquino administration for withdrawing during the 2012 standoff.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippines has not changed its position on the West Philippine Sea and the president's statement before the UN General Assembly "stands as the supreme expression of foreign policy on the West Philippine Sea issue." 

Duterte stressed Monday night that people who believed his jet ski boast should have considered how he could have done it in the first place.

"Maniwala sa jet ski p** (Believing in the jet ski **)," the official transcript quotes him as saying.

RELATED VIDEO

RODRIGO DUTERTE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines gets first supply of Pfizer COVID-19 jab from COVAX
Philippines gets first supply of Pfizer COVID-19 jab from COVAX
13 hours ago
The delivery is a donation from the WHO-led initiative, and is not yet a direct purchase by the government.
Headlines
fbfb
Days after encounters with police, fear remains for those accosted
Days after encounters with police, fear remains for those accosted
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
"It was bad enough being on edge for the first few days after, every time someone knocked on our door or rang our doorbe...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo plans to turn Swab Cabs into vaccination cabs
Robredo plans to turn Swab Cabs into vaccination cabs
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is planning to convert her office’s Swab Cabs to vaccination cabs to increase the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine embassy staff in India dies of COVID-19
Philippine embassy staff in India dies of COVID-19
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
A Filipino staff member of the Philippine embassy in India died of COVID-19 yesterday as the South Asian country continues...
Headlines
fbfb
May 13 declared a regular holiday
May 13 declared a regular holiday
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has declared May 13 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte stresses jet ski boast was just a campaign joke
Duterte stresses jet ski boast was just a campaign joke
By Jonathan de Santos | 2 hours ago
"Maniwala sa jet ski p**," the official transcript quotes him as saying.
Headlines
fbfb
ARTA looks into pharma extortion report
ARTA looks into pharma extortion report
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The Anti-Red Tape Authority is looking into a report of alleged extortion experienced by some pharmaceutical companies planning...
Headlines
fbfb
Government to implement austerity measures if budget falls short
Government to implement austerity measures if budget falls short
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The government is expected to implement austerity measures if this year’s national budget is not enough to fund pandemic-related...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil prices up today
Oil prices up today
By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
Oil firms are raising pump prices for the fourth consecutive week today.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP vows to verify 'nanlaban' cases, boot dirty cops
PNP vows to verify 'nanlaban' cases, boot dirty cops
By Franco Luna | 16 hours ago
"Was it just because the media was watching that this happened? We should do that for all cases. This is not a perfect system,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with