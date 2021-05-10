#VACCINEWATCHPH
Airlines reminded not to let foreigners covered by travel restrictions to board
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file

Airlines reminded not to let foreigners covered by travel restrictions to board

(Philstar.com) - May 10, 2021 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Monday reminded airlines that they may face fines for allowing foreign nationals barred from entering the country to board their flights.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente stressed that airlines bear the responsibility of making sure only foreign passengers allowed to enter the country get on their flights.

Morente warned that foreigners restricted from entering the country will be excluded upon their arrival at the airport. “Airlines likewise face fines and sanctions for allowing improperly documented aliens to board,” the statement also read.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval explained that the Immigration bureau, Civil Aeronautics Board and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines impose fines on airlines who will allow travelers currently not allowed to enter the country to board. These passengers will be deemed "improperly documented foreigners."

Under resolutions from the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are restricted from entering the country until May 14. This directive was issued amid the threat of new and more contagious coronavirus variants.

Ports Operations Division chief Carlos Capulong explained that only foreigners with valid and existing immigrant, non-immigrant and special visas issued by BI and other government agencies are allowed to enter the country.

Those with 9(a) Temporary Visitors’ Visa and Special Resident Retireee’s Visa may come in the country upon presenting an entry exemption document from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Balikbayans and former Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children traveling with them, may also enter and stay in the country for one year, visa-free.

No foreign tourists are allowed in.

Those exempted from travel restrictions must undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, the first ten of which will be observed in a quarantine facility, the BI said. RT-PCR testing will be conducted on the 7th day of their arrival.  — Kristine Joy Patag

