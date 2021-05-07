#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: No mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccine brands yet
A health worker administers the Sinovac vaccine to her colleague at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on March 1, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOH: No mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccine brands yet

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said the protocol of using a single brand of COVID-19 vaccine for the first and second doses remains as experts study the possibility of pairing doses from two different jabs.

In a briefing Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department cannot recommend mixing vaccine brands due to lack of sufficient evidence to support it.

"Our protocol is we use single brand for now. If you receive Sinovac on your first dose, your second dose will also be Sinovac because we don’t have sufficient scientific evidence to state that we can already mix brands," she said.

A member of the government’s vaccine expert panel suggested that President Rodrigo Duterte could get the vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech for his second dose after he asked China to take back the Sinopharm doses it had donated to the country.

Last Monday, the chief executive got a Sinoparm shot, which is not yet approved for emergency use in the Philippines. A vial has been set aside for his second Sinopharm dose. 

Local experts are studying the mix-and-match approach, Vergeire said.

“They’re saying there is theoretical basis but that is still theoretical that’s why we need to study further to know if this really is going to be acceptable and it’s going to be safe, efficacious for our citizens,” she said.

A major trial in the United Kingdom is examining whether different COVID-19 vaccines can safely used for two-dose regimens.

“So we’re looking at the experience of other countries about this,” the health official said.

So far, only three brands are being used in the government’s vaccination program: the vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech, AstraZeneca, and Gamaleya Research Institute.

Since the start of the inoculation drive in March, only 320,586 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 1.7 million have received their first dose.

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IATF OKs COVID-19 testing on 7th day from arrival
IATF OKs COVID-19 testing on 7th day from arrival
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
After the 10th day, inbound travelers will be endorsed to their respective local governments to complete the mandatory 14-day...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque is substitute in supposed Duterte debate with Carpio on West Philippine Sea
Roque is substitute in supposed Duterte debate with Carpio on West Philippine Sea
5 hours ago
The debate had been the president's idea and the challenge was issued after a series of insults at the former Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
Alarm raised over Duterte's 'piece of paper' remark on Philippines' arbitral win
Alarm raised over Duterte's 'piece of paper' remark on Philippines' arbitral win
1 day ago
Maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal sounded the alarm on President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks comparing the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
1.5M Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
1.5M Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The Cebu Pacific flight carrying the largest shipment of CoronaVac doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Frustrated by criticism of his vaccination with a COVID-19 jab not yet approved for the public, President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
Ivermectin for human consumption gets FDA approval but not for COVID-19
1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration granted a local pharmaceutical company’s application to register its ivermectin for...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov&rsquo;t needs P110B to buy vaccines, COVID 'czars' tell senators
Gov’t needs P110B to buy vaccines, COVID 'czars' tell senators
1 hour ago
The government needs another P20 billion to fund COVID-19 vaccine procurement this year and P90 billion for next year,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT backs Nayong Pilipino temporary vaccine center construction
DOT backs Nayong Pilipino temporary vaccine center construction
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Friday expressed support for the proposal of the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF) to...
Headlines
fbfb
12 Filipino seafarers from India test positive for COVID-19
12 Filipino seafarers from India test positive for COVID-19
3 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said authorities evacuated two people needing urgent medical care...
Headlines
fbfb
On Health Workers' Day, DOH told: Explain delay in release of hazard pay
On Health Workers' Day, DOH told: Explain delay in release of hazard pay
3 hours ago
More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, the senator said hospitals are still overwhelmed and conditions are "hell...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with