1.5M Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Friday 1.5 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech.

The Cebu Pacific flight carrying the largest shipment of CoronaVac doses so far arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:59 a.m.

The latest delivery was part of the 25 million CoronaVac shots procured by the national government. So far, the country has received 5 million doses of Coronavac, of which one million doses were donated by the Chinese government.

CoronaVac is one of the three vaccines being used in the government's inoculation program, along with the jabs developed by AstraZeneca and Gamaleya Research Institute.

Authorities are also expecting to receive vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility this month.

Since the start of the vaccination drive in March, only 320,586 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 1.8 million have received their first dose.

Due to the limited supply of jabs, only healthcare workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities are currently being vaccinated.