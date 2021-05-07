#VACCINEWATCHPH
1.5M Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III welcome the arrival of 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech.
1.5M Sinovac doses arrive in Philippines

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 9:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Friday 1.5 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech.

The Cebu Pacific flight carrying the largest shipment of CoronaVac doses so far arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 7:59 a.m.

The latest delivery was part of the 25 million CoronaVac shots procured by the national government. So far, the country has received 5 million doses of Coronavac, of which one million doses were donated by the Chinese government.

CoronaVac is one of the three vaccines being used in the government's inoculation program, along with the jabs developed by AstraZeneca and Gamaleya Research Institute.

Authorities are also expecting to receive vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility this month. 

Since the start of the vaccination drive in March, only 320,586 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 1.8 million have received their first dose.

Due to the limited supply of jabs, only healthcare workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities are currently being vaccinated.

Alarm raised over Duterte's 'piece of paper' remark on Philippines' arbitral win
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
More vaccines to arrive this month – Galvez
3 Robinsons malls in Quezon City become vaccination hubs
Declining COVID-19 cases to lower risk classification
Tribunal junks poll protest vs Kabataan Rep. Elago
Eleazar appointment as PNP chief welcomed
Persons wearing masks improperly face arrest
Indian variant not yet detected in Philippines, says DOH
Faithful urged: Join mass for COVID-19 dead
