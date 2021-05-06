#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines to arrive in May â€” Galvez
This file photo illustration picture shows vials with COVID-19 Vaccine stickers attached, with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, on November 17, 2020.
AFP/Justin Tallis

193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines to arrive in May — Galvez

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — More COVID-19 shots from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility may arrive this month, including the first batch of jabs developed by American drug maker Pfizer, the country's vaccine czar said.

National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said one million to two million doses of vaccines developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca may be delivered this month but no specific date has been set. A total of 193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines may arrive on May 11, he added.

"The good news, Mr. President, is we will have good volumes this coming May because of a positive development in COVAX. It seems that Pfizer and AstraZeneca will be able to deliver...We will get more or less one million to two million (doses of) AstraZeneca this May. We are just waiting for the definite date," Galvez told President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Wednesday.

"The Pfizer vaccines from COVAX will come and we have an assurance that 1.3 million (doses) will arrive in May. Most likely, 193,000 doses will arrive on May 11," he added.

Galvez said because of the expected arrival of pandemic jabs, there would be no problems giving the second dose to those who have received their first shot.

Pfizer vaccines to be acquired through the COVAX facility were supposed to be among the first jabs to arrive in the Philippines but their delivery was delayed because of tight supply. The government initially expected the US-made vaccines to arrive last February.

Galvez said the arrival of Pfizer jabs next week would pave way to the "mini-roll-out" of the vaccine and would allow the government to prepare for succeeding deliveries. He noted that Pfizer vaccines should be stored  at temperatures of negative 70 degrees Celsius.

"Our LGUs (local government units) in NCR (National Capital Region) are prepared (to receive the Pfizer vaccines) and we are also looking at Davao and Cebu," Galvez said.

"So we thank the US government and (Philippine) Ambassador (to the US Jose Manuel) Romualdez really helped, he talked to the State Department and we are very happy with the support of the US. They will increase the delivery of Moderna and Pfizer (vaccines)," he added.

As of May 5, more than 1.7 million Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The government aims to inoculate 70 million Filipinos by yearend. 

COVID-19 VACCINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"There is a huge difference between profiling and checking. We check for leaks in your water," Parlade said in a tweet.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
Frustrated by criticism of his vaccination with a COVID-19 jab not yet approved for the public, President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
'Just a piece of paper': Duterte says he will 'throw away' Philippines' arbitral win vs China
play
'Just a piece of paper': Duterte says he will 'throw away' Philippines' arbitral win vs China
11 hours ago
"Actually, I'll tell you to give it to me, I'll tell you son of a bitch it's just a piece of paper. I'll throw that in...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3&rsquo;
‘All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3’
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
All 110 million Filipinos will receive “ayuda” or cash aid of P2,000 each under the Bayanihan to Arise as One...
Headlines
fbfb
Del Rosario hits back at Duterte for jetski promise
Del Rosario hits back at Duterte for jetski promise
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario hit back at President Duterte over his remarks that he did not promise...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DepEd to accept early enrollees for School Year 2021-2022 until end-May
DepEd to accept early enrollees for School Year 2021-2022 until end-May
40 minutes ago
DepEd on Thursday said it will continue to accept early enrollees for the next school year until the end of the month.
Headlines
fbfb
Rights groups: Arrests over facemasks could mean abuse, COVID risk in crowded cells
Rights groups: Arrests over facemasks could mean abuse, COVID risk in crowded cells
1 hour ago
"In the absence of clear guidelines, we are concerned that such directive may be prone to excessive discretion and abuse," ...
Headlines
fbfb
Alarm raised over Duterte's 'piece of paper' remark on Philippines' arbitral win
Alarm raised over Duterte's 'piece of paper' remark on Philippines' arbitral win
1 hour ago
Maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal sounded the alarm on President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks comparing the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Saudi prince discuss migrant workers' rights, cooperation vs COVID-19
Duterte, Saudi prince discuss migrant workers' rights, cooperation vs COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud have emphasized...
Headlines
fbfb
'Legit sellers': Honesty and quality as their vegetable business' currency
'Legit sellers': Honesty and quality as their vegetable business' currency
By Jazmin Tabuena | 2 hours ago
"We provide almost everything that people need so they will not have to take too many risks of catching COVID. So we take...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with