DepEd to accept early enrollees for School Year 2021-2022 until end-May

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Thursday announced that it will continue to accept early enrollees for the next school year until the end of the month.

Around 4.3 million have already registered for School Year 2021 to 2022 but Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said DepEd wants to give parents and students more time to enroll.

Grade 1 learners make up most of the figure at 1.50 million, followed by Grade 7 at 1.06 million, Kindergarten at 933,073, and Grade 11 at 809,217.

DepEd said many of those who signed up are from Calabarzon at 437,561, Central Visayas at 395,830, and Western Visayas at 365,361.

It added that parents can register through its online platforms or in drop boxes in schools and barangays to minimize the threat of the COVID-19.

The Philippines resumed classes amid the pandemic in October 2020. Learning has since been carried out remotely as President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to approve the resumption of in-person learning.

Groups have warned that difficulties from the new setup could compromise students' learning. They have repeatedly called on government for plans to safely return to schools.

Education officials saw a decrease of 2 million enrollees in the present school year, or at 25 million from 27 million in 2019.

Recently, DepEd said it is studying an August 23 opening of the next school year. Teachers and students have relayed concern over this, as it would shorten the summer break to six weeks from the usual two months.

The agency later on sought to clarify that this remains a tentative date, and that President Duterte will have the final say.

But on CNN Philippines earlier Thursday, Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said they are exploring a date sometime in September for this.