#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DepEd to accept early enrollees for School Year 2021-2022 until end-May
Students in uniform answer their learning modules during an online class under DepEd's blended learning system this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

DepEd to accept early enrollees for School Year 2021-2022 until end-May

(Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 6:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Thursday announced that it will continue to accept early enrollees for the next school year until the end of the month.

Around 4.3 million have already registered for School Year 2021 to 2022 but Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said DepEd wants to give parents and students more time to enroll.

Grade 1 learners make up most of the figure at 1.50 million, followed by Grade 7 at 1.06 million, Kindergarten at 933,073, and Grade 11 at 809,217.

DepEd said many of those who signed up are from Calabarzon at 437,561, Central Visayas at 395,830, and Western Visayas at 365,361.

It added that parents can register through its online platforms or in drop boxes in schools and barangays to minimize the threat of the COVID-19.

The Philippines resumed classes amid the pandemic in October 2020. Learning has since been carried out remotely as President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to approve the resumption of in-person learning.

Groups have warned that difficulties from the new setup could compromise students' learning. They have repeatedly called on government for plans to safely return to schools.

Education officials saw a decrease of 2 million enrollees in the present school year, or at 25 million from 27 million in 2019.

Recently, DepEd said it is studying an August 23 opening of the next school year. Teachers and students have relayed concern over this, as it would shorten the summer break to six weeks from the usual two months.

The agency later on sought to clarify that this remains a tentative date, and that President Duterte will have the final say. 

But on CNN Philippines earlier Thursday, Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said they are exploring a date sometime in September for this.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DISTANCE LEARNING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
'Checking or profiling?': What personal information cops can ask you for
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"There is a huge difference between profiling and checking. We check for leaks in your water," Parlade said in a tweet.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
Philippines to return Sinopharm vaccines to China after Duterte apologizes for getting jab
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
Frustrated by criticism of his vaccination with a COVID-19 jab not yet approved for the public, President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
'Just a piece of paper': Duterte says he will 'throw away' Philippines' arbitral win vs China
play
'Just a piece of paper': Duterte says he will 'throw away' Philippines' arbitral win vs China
13 hours ago
"Actually, I'll tell you to give it to me, I'll tell you son of a bitch it's just a piece of paper. I'll throw that in...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3&rsquo;
‘All Pinoys to get P2,000 ayuda under Bayanihan 3’
By Edu Punay | 21 hours ago
All 110 million Filipinos will receive “ayuda” or cash aid of P2,000 each under the Bayanihan to Arise as One...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs, police to adjust policies again as Duterte orders arrests for improper mask use
LGUs, police to adjust policies again as Duterte orders arrests for improper mask use
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in an interview with ANC’s Headstart that they will sit with PNP leadership...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines to arrive in May &mdash; Galvez
193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines to arrive in May — Galvez
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
More COVID-19 shots from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility may arrive this month, including the first batch...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Saudi prince discuss migrant workers' rights, cooperation vs COVID-19
Duterte, Saudi prince discuss migrant workers' rights, cooperation vs COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud have emphasized...
Headlines
fbfb
'Legit sellers': Honesty and quality as their vegetable business' currency
'Legit sellers': Honesty and quality as their vegetable business' currency
By Jazmin Tabuena | 3 hours ago
"We provide almost everything that people need so they will not have to take too many risks of catching COVID. So we take...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA's Domingo must act on ivermectin distribution &mdash; Ex-DOH chief
FDA's Domingo must act on ivermectin distribution — Ex-DOH chief
4 hours ago
"It can't keep going on like this, that his agency is being undermined and he can't do anything about it," said ex-DOH chief...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid confusion on arrest order, DOJ chief tells public to just wear masks properly
Amid confusion on arrest order, DOJ chief tells public to just wear masks properly
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
This is not the first time for law implementers to leap to enforce a spoken order from Duterte without guidelines or even...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with