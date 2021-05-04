#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,067,892
Residents line up for free food supplies from a community pantry installed at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Monday, May 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,067,892

(Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 5,683 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,067,892.

  • Active cases: 66,060 or 6.2% of the total

  • Recoveries: 9,028, pushing total to 984,210

  • Deaths: 97, bringing total to 17,622

What's new today?

  • Hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 positive patients at the Philippine General Hospital is currently at 90%, its spokesman said.

  • The country’s Food and Drug Administration said the COVID-19 vaccine administered to President Rodrigo Duterte was covered by the compassionate use permit granted to the chief executive’s security group.

  • Duterte last night was inoculated with Sinopharm's COVID-19 jab which is not authorized for emergency use in the Philippines and is unavailable to the Filipino public. 

  • The government’s vaccine chief has recommended areas to be prioritized in the inoculation program as the country anticipates delays in vaccine deliveries due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

  • The government this year has already released over P10 billion to its controversial anti-communist task force, data from the budget department shows, even as Filipinos enduring one of the world's longest pandemic lockdowns wait for financial aid. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

