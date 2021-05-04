COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,067,892

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 5,683 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,067,892.

Hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 positive patients at the Philippine General Hospital is currently at 90%, its spokesman said.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration said the COVID-19 vaccine administered to President Rodrigo Duterte was covered by the compassionate use permit granted to the chief executive’s security group.

Duterte last night was inoculated with Sinopharm's COVID-19 jab which is not authorized for emergency use in the Philippines and is unavailable to the Filipino public.

The government’s vaccine chief has recommended areas to be prioritized in the inoculation program as the country anticipates delays in vaccine deliveries due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

The government this year has already released over P10 billion to its controversial anti-communist task force, data from the budget department shows, even as Filipinos enduring one of the world's longest pandemic lockdowns wait for financial aid.