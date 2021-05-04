COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,067,892
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 5,683 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,067,892.
-
Active cases: 66,060 or 6.2% of the total
-
Recoveries: 9,028, pushing total to 984,210
-
Deaths: 97, bringing total to 17,622
What's new today?
-
Hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 positive patients at the Philippine General Hospital is currently at 90%, its spokesman said.
-
The country’s Food and Drug Administration said the COVID-19 vaccine administered to President Rodrigo Duterte was covered by the compassionate use permit granted to the chief executive’s security group.
-
Duterte last night was inoculated with Sinopharm's COVID-19 jab which is not authorized for emergency use in the Philippines and is unavailable to the Filipino public.
-
The government’s vaccine chief has recommended areas to be prioritized in the inoculation program as the country anticipates delays in vaccine deliveries due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in India.
- The government this year has already released over P10 billion to its controversial anti-communist task force, data from the budget department shows, even as Filipinos enduring one of the world's longest pandemic lockdowns wait for financial aid.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
