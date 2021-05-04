#VACCINEWATCHPH
FDA: Sinopharm vaccine given to Duterte covered by special permit
This photo shows Health Sec. Francisco Duque III administering the Sinopharm vaccine to President Rodrigo Duterte on May 3, 2021
Sen. Bong Go, Facebook

FDA: Sinopharm vaccine given to Duterte covered by special permit

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration said the COVID-19 vaccine administered to President Rodrigo Duterte was covered by the compassionate use permit granted to the chief executive’s security group.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said this in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo Tuesday after Duterte received his first shot of the jab developed by Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.

The country’s FDA has yet to approve the vaccine for emergency use. The Chinese-made jab has been restricted to compassionate use only in the Philippines.

In February, the FDA granted the Presidential Security Group’s application for compassionate special permit to access 10,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. A CSP allows the use of unregistered medical products, such as the Sinopharm jab, for limited off-label use.

“When you say compassionate special permit, it’s not an authorization given by the FDA. In this case, the head of the PSG hospital guarantees they studied the vaccine and they take full responsibility for it,” Domingo said.

It is unclear why Duterte, a president, was covered by the permit given to his security team. But Domingo said the wives and partners of PSG personnel are also covered by the CSP.

The vaccine given to Duterte was the same one illegally administered to his security group before any jab had been approved for emergency use.

FDA yet to study Sinopharm jab

The FDA chief also said his agency has yet to evaluate the vaccine injected to Duterte by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

“The FDA has yet to study it (Sinopharm vaccine),” Domingo said.

He said there were EUA applications for the Sinopharm vaccines but parties have yet to submit requirements.

The chief executive has previously expressed confidence in vaccines made in China and Russia. 

Currently, the vaccines developed by Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Gamaleya Research Institute are being rolled out in the Philippines.

Since the start of the vaccination program in March, over 1.6 million people have received first dose, while fewer than 300,000 have been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

May 3, 2021 - 7:14pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.

May 3, 2021 - 10:24am

A total of 1,510 tourism frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

Workers from DOT-accredited and LGU-licensed quarantine/isolation facilities and non-quarantine DOT accredited accommodation establishments are included in the A4 Priority Group.

"We have also received word that LGUs who have already covered the majority of those in the A1 to A3 classification will also begin vaccinating those in the A4 group," Romulo-Puyat says in a statement.

April 26, 2021 - 11:36am

A lawmaker files House Bill 9252 or the "Mandatory COVID-19 Immunization Act of 2021," seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for persons as determined by the Department of Health.

Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (Dasmariñas City, Cavite) proposes that the vaccination should be free at any government hospital or health center.

"As legislators we have a legal responsibility to pass a law to further prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of COVID-19 and address our present crisis. Mass vaccination has the power to end the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduce the virus to a manageable risk and let normal life resume," the lawmaker says.

April 19, 2021 - 12:17pm

The Department of Health approves the resumption of the distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to persons below 60 years old.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says this was upon the recommendation of the country's Food and Drug Administration.

April 16, 2021 - 8:19am

As approved by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Priority Group A4 of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Development Plan will include:

  • commuter transport (land, air and sea), including logistics
     
  • public and private wet and dry market vendors 
     
  • frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets, delivery services 
     
  • workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products 
     
  • frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
     
  • frontline workers in private and government financial services 
     
  • frontline workers in hotels and accommodation establishments 
     
  • priests, rabbis, imams and other religious leaders 
     
  • security guards/personnel assigned in offices, agencies and organizations identified in the list of priority industries/sectors
     
  • frontline workers in private and government news media 
     
  • customer-facing personnel of telecoms, cable and internet service providers, electricity distribution and water distribution utilities
     
  • frontline personnel in basic education and higher education institutions and agencies 
     
  • overseas Filipino workers, including those scheduled for deployment within two months 
     
  • frontline workers in law/justice, security, and social protection sectors
     
  • frontline government workers engaged in the operations of government transport system, quarantine inspection worker safety inspection and other COVID-19 response activities 
     
  • frontline government workers in charge of tax collection, assessment of businesses for incentives, election, national ID, data collection personnel 
     
  • diplomatic community and Department of Foreign Affairs personnel in consular operations 
     
  • Department of Public Works and Highways personnel in charge of monitoring government infrastructure
Recommended
