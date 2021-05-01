Active COVID-19 cases hit 72,248 after Philippines logs 9,226 new infectionsÂ 

Active COVID-19 cases hit 72,248 after Philippines logs 9,226 new infections
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 9,226 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,046,653.
Active cases: 72,248 or 6.9% of the total
Recoveries: 10,809, pushing total to 957,051
Deaths: 120, bringing total to 17,354
What's new today?
President Rodrigo Duterte in his Labor Day message paid tribute to the country's frontliners who have toiled under one of the world's longest and harshest pandemic lockdowns.
A new study by the International SOS Foundation and Affinity Health at Work showed rotational workers amid the pandemic have suffered a high-level of suicidal thoughts, clinical depression and impacts on their physical health.
India recorded another 385,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours -- a new global record -- and almost 3,500 deaths, according to official data that many experts suspect falls short of the true toll.
The World Health Organization has listed the US-made Moderna vaccine for emergency use.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
