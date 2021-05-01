#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Active COVID-19 cases hit 72,248 after Philippines logs 9,226 new infectionsÂ 
Emergency field hospitals installed by the Philippine Red Cross are seen at the Lung Center of the Philippines compound on April 29, 2021 to help augment its bed capacity in order to admit more patients in need of immediate hospital care.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Active COVID-19 cases hit 72,248 after Philippines logs 9,226 new infections 

(Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 9,226 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,046,653.

What's new today?

  • President Rodrigo Duterte in his Labor Day message paid tribute to the country's frontliners who have toiled under one of the world's longest and harshest pandemic lockdowns.

  • A new study by the International SOS Foundation and Affinity Health at Work showed rotational workers amid the pandemic have suffered a high-level of suicidal thoughts, clinical depression and impacts on their physical health. 

  • India recorded another 385,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours -- a new global record -- and almost 3,500 deaths, according to official data that many experts suspect falls short of the true toll.

  • The World Health Organization has listed the US-made Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Carpio to 'sleeping' Duterte: China is not in possession of West Philippine Sea
Carpio to 'sleeping' Duterte: China is not in possession of West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"Shout out loud so that President Duterte will wake up from his deep sleep under the kulambo and admit to the nation the truth...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine czar sees herd immunity vs COVID-19 by yearend
Vaccine czar sees herd immunity vs COVID-19 by yearend
By Czeriza Valencia | 17 hours ago
Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. yesterday expressed confidence that the Philippines will achieve herd immunity against COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines lifts ban on entry of foreigners starting May 1
Philippines lifts ban on entry of foreigners starting May 1
1 day ago
The government’s task force against coronavirus has lifted its travel ban on foreign nationals starting May 1.
Headlines
fbfb
Arrival of Indian vaccines still on track &ndash; envoy
Arrival of Indian vaccines still on track – envoy
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The supply of India-made COVID-19 vaccines for the Philippines is not likely to be hampered by the massive spike in infections...
Headlines
fbfb
Technical difficulties mar national ID registration
Technical difficulties mar national ID registration
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Technical issues marred the first day of online registration for the national ID.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lawmaker says to take fall for &lsquo;ivermectin pantry&rsquo; flubs
Lawmaker says to take fall for ‘ivermectin pantry’ flubs
By Xave Gregorio | 25 minutes ago
One of the lawmakers behind the distribution of the unregistered antiparasitic drug ivermectin to some 200 Quezon City residents...
Headlines
fbfb
After delays, first 15,000 doses of Sputnik V arrive in Philippines
After delays, first 15,000 doses of Sputnik V arrive in Philippines
1 hour ago
After being twice delayed, the first 15,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine arrived Saturday afternoon in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Workers thwart police attempt to stop Labor Day protests
Workers thwart police attempt to stop Labor Day protests
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Workers successfully mounted on Labor Day one of the largest protests in Metro Manila since the start of the lockdown despite...
Headlines
fbfb
On Labor Day, Duterte honors frontliners as Robredo urges end to contractualization
On Labor Day, Duterte honors frontliners as Robredo urges end to contractualization
4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte in his Labor Day message paid tribute to the country's frontliners who have toiled under one of...
Headlines
fbfb
PCA bags Silver Trailblazer Award in public revalida
PCA bags Silver Trailblazer Award in public revalida
By Johanna Amancio | 5 hours ago
Following the recent passage of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Law, the Philippine Coconut Authority celebrated...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with