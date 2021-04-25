'Bising' leaves more than 401K affected, P272 million in damage

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Sunday said the second storm to hit the country this year has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, leaving in its wake over 401,800 affected and over P272 million in damage.

The weather bureau said "Bising" (international name Surigae) exited the country's jurisdiction at 5:40 a.m. today.

Related Stories LIVE updates: Typhoon Bising

In an 11 a.m. update, the agency said it transitioned to an "extratropical cyclone" and was seen at 1,500 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon. It will continue to bring moderate to rough seas over parts of Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Bising in its week-long stay in the country did not make a landfall. But storm signals were raised with heavy rainfall seen in several provinces.

Disaster response officials in an April 25 report said 98,546 families or 401,867 individuals were affected in the Cagayan, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

The 3,262 in evacuation sites and 846 who took shelter in their relatives have all returned home, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Four people were also reported to have died with 13 injured. In total, the cost of damage from Bising stood at P272.46 million, or P261.9 million on agriculture and P10.55 million on infrastructure.

NDRRMC added that 1,813 houses were damaged due to Bising. It is not clear yet as to which provinces sustained the most damage from the typhoon.

The agency reported too that P3.32 million-worth of assistance was extended to typhoon victims by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local governments.