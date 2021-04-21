DOT chief welcomes community pantries at tourism sites

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said community pantries in tourism sites are very much welcome.

“The intention is very good. This really just shows the bayanihan spirit of the Filipinos. And we see nothing wrong with it,” she said at a Wednesday press conference.

Puyat cited that there is already an existing community pantry in one of the countries tourism sites, Intramuros.

Last Sunday, the Intramuros Administration put up a community pantry in Plaza Roma, the center of the Walled City.

The tourism chief said this initiative was led by the employees of the IA.

Inspired by the viral Maginhawa community pantry organized by Ana Patricia Non, several other individuals and organizations have replicated the community pantry concept in various areas across the country.

This initiative with the motto “take what you need and give what you can” aims to extend help to hungry Filipinos affected by the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

In one of the country’s top tourist destinations, Boracay, several community pantries were also set up to feed residents of the island.



