DOE: Petroleum activities in West Philippine Sea unhampered by China, COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy said petroleum activities in the uncontested parts of the West Philippine Sea are ongoing and that it will move to ensure that resources in Philippine waters are exploited only by licensees. .

In his public address on Monday, Duterte said there is little the Philippines can do about Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. He said, though, that he would send military ships to the area if China moves to drill for oil or mine for minerals theres.

"We want to remain friends," he said. "But when we start to mine, when we start to get whatever it is in the bowels of the China Sea...then by that time, I will send my ships there."

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Wednesday said the department will move to secure the oil and natural gas believed to be in the area.

"Should any foreign state engage in petroleum activities inside the Philippine petroleum jurisdiction, the DOE shall take the necessary steps to protect our licensees and preserve our resources," Cusi said. "It shall defer to the sole prerogative of the president regarding any security option."

The energy chief added that it will follow possible options by the Department of Foreign Affairs on informal talks for oil and gas operation with Beijing.

Citing the country's laws, Cusi said only the Philippine government through the DOE can grant license to drill in its territories, which include its waters.

Development also continues in the uncontested areas of the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone and its continental shelf, he said.

Cusi said petroleum operations by those with licenses have resumed, as has the awarding of new petroleum areas.

"The Philippines remains in business, COVID-19 and China, notwithstanding," he added.

Chinese vessels were first sighted at Juan Felipe Reef in March. The DFA has since filed diplomatic protests over it, and the secretaries of foreign affairs and defense have issued statements about it.

Duterte has maintained that insisting on Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea will mean war, a position that more than 500 members of the academe have disputed.

In a statement, they sought to reject Duterte's claim that "asserting our sovereignty, protecting our fisherfolk and managing and protecting our own natural resources constitute a declaration of war."