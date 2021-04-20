‘Bising’ keeps strength as it moves slowly over Philippine Sea
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Bising” (international name: Surigae) maintained its strength as it moved slowly over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its latest bulletin.
Bising, last spotted 475 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, packs winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 2
Winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.
- Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)
- Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan, Palanan)
- Catanduanes
Signal No. 1
Winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.
- Batanes
- The rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- The rest of Isabela
- Quirino
- Apayao
- Eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City)
- Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin)
- Eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)
- Northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)
- Eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
Rainfall forecast
Moderate to heavy rains
- Catanduanes
Light to moderate at times heavy rains
- Quezon
- Camarines provinces
- Sorsogon
- Albay
- Northern Samar
PAGASA forecasts that Bising will gradually weaken and may become a severe tropical storm by Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.
Sea conditions
Very rough to high seas (4.5 to 10 meters)
- Northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon
Rough to high seas (3 to 7 meters)
- Northern and eastern seaboards of eastern Visayas
Rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 meters)
- Western seaboards of northern Luzon
Rough seas (2.5 to 4 meters)
- Eastern seaboards of Caraga and Davao Oriental
- Remaining seaboards of areas under TCWS
Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)
- Western seaboard of Central Luzon
Forecast track
- Wednesday morning: 340 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
- Thursday morning:290 km East Northeast of Aparri, Cagayan
- Friday morning: 510 km East of Basco, Batanes
- Saturday morning:1,020 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon
- Sunday morning:1,565 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)
— Xave Gregorio
Severe Tropical Storm Bising (international name Surigae) enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
This is the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.
TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 15, 2021
7:00 AM, 16 April 2021
At 6:20 AM today, Severe Tropical Storm "SURIGAE" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the domestic name "BISING". Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 AM today. pic.twitter.com/m4EJ4bcR5S
Typhoon Bising maintains its strength while it moves generally northward or north northwestward.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance is projected to gradually weaken and may be downgraded to severe tropical storm by Saturday evening or Sunday early morning.
At 10 a.m., Bising was located 475 km east of Infanta, Quezon with winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph.
Typhoon Bising further weakens as it moves slowly northward on Tuesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
The tropical cyclone will bring heavy to intense rains in Catanduanes while the eastern portion of Camarines Sur and Rapu-Rapu Islands will experience moderate to heavy rains.
At 4 a.m., Bising was located 505 km east of Infanta, Quezon with winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph.
Typhoon Bising maintains its strength northward or north northwestward.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the tropical cyclone will gradually weaken from its current intensity throughout the remainder of the forecast period.
At 10 a.m., Bising was located 235 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 360 kilometers wast of Daet, Camarines Norte with winds of 195 kph and gusts of up to 240 kph.
The Magat Dam will release water from its reservoir in anticipation of the expected heavy inflow due to Typhoon Bising.
The spillway will be opened at about 6 a.m. on April 20, Tuesday.
Notice on Dam Discharge Warning Operation (Form B1) for Magat Dam— PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) April 18, 2021
Issued at 6AM, 19 April 2021
Please be informed that Magat FFWS will release water from the reservoir. The spillway will be opened at about 6AM, 20 April 2021 pic.twitter.com/2sMuc91bHu
PAGASA says Typhoon Bising has slighty accelerated and intensified while moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.
At 4:00 p.m. Saturday, the eye of Bising was spotted at 460 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Bising has maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.
