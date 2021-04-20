‘Bising’ keeps strength as it moves slowly over Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Bising” (international name: Surigae) maintained its strength as it moved slowly over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its latest bulletin.

Bising, last spotted 475 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, packs winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:

Signal No. 2

Winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan, Palanan)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1

Winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.

Batanes

The rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

The rest of Isabela

Quirino

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)

Northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

Eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Rainfall forecast

Moderate to heavy rains

Catanduanes

Light to moderate at times heavy rains

Quezon

Camarines provinces

Sorsogon

Albay

Northern Samar

PAGASA forecasts that Bising will gradually weaken and may become a severe tropical storm by Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

Sea conditions

Very rough to high seas (4.5 to 10 meters)

Northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon

Rough to high seas (3 to 7 meters)

Northern and eastern seaboards of eastern Visayas

Rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 meters)

Western seaboards of northern Luzon

Rough seas (2.5 to 4 meters)

Eastern seaboards of Caraga and Davao Oriental

Remaining seaboards of areas under TCWS

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)

Western seaboard of Central Luzon

Forecast track

Wednesday morning: 340 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Thursday morning:290 km East Northeast of Aparri, Cagayan

Friday morning: 510 km East of Basco, Batanes

Saturday morning:1,020 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon

Sunday morning:1,565 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)

— Xave Gregorio