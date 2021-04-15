#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Palace: Duterte might talk to India's Modi about vaccine supply
President Rodrigo Duterte talks on the phone with Socialist Republic of Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Phuc at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang, Manila on May 26, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Toto Lozano

Palace: Duterte might talk to India's Modi about vaccine supply

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 7:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte may talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure more COVID-19 vaccines for the Philippines, Malacañang said Thursday, as governments grapple with a tight supply of pandemic jabs.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte has no immediate scheduled meeting with fellow world leaders but that the president had mentioned a possible engagement with Modi.

"[N]abanggit na po dati ng ating Pangulo, si (Prime Minister) Modi, dahil isa rin po iyan na major source of ating vaccines (There is no immediate schedule available but the President mentioned Prime Minister Modi previously because [India] is one of the major sources of our vaccines)," Roque said when asked about the leaders who will meet with Duterte to discuss the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Last Tuesday, Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telesummit and discussed key topics, including the need to cooperate against the pandemic and to ramp up the production of vaccines.

The Philippines is ordering 20 million doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V as part of its goal to inoculate 70 million people by yearend. Duterte and Putin agreed that Sputnik V must be mobilized to as many countries as possible.

Duterte is scheduled to deliver a public address Thursday night, where he was expected to discuss details of his conversation with Putin, Roque said. 

During a phone conversation with Duterte last June, Modi expressed readiness to supply the Philippines with affordable COVID-19 medicines and pharmaceutical products.

"Prime Minister Modi assured the supply of affordable medicines and COVID-19 pharmaceutical products to the Philippines, including Hydroxychloroquine," a Palace statement released after the phone conversation read.

"Prime Minister Modi likewise said that India is ready to extend all possible cooperation to the Philippines and that the Philippines will definitely benefit from the vaccine that India is developing," it added.

The Philippines recently signed a supply deal for 30 million doses of COVID-19 shots developed by American firm Novavax. The vaccines will be supplied by the Serum Institute of India and are expected to be delivered in the third or fourth quarter.  

The Philippines has administered 1,255,760 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of April 13. A total of 1,093,651 persons have received the first dose while 162,065 got two doses.

The government expects the arrival of more than 16 million vaccine jabs within the second quarter, the bulk of them scheduled to be delivered in June.

A total of 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 shots are expected to arrive in July and as much as 20 million doses each are scheduled to be delivered in August and September. 

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVAVAX NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization &lsquo;disappointing&rsquo; amid bed shortage
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization ‘disappointing’ amid bed shortage
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"The sad part really is, well looking back now, it doesn't look like he was in really dire need of hospitalization at the...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
By Evelyn Macairan | 21 hours ago
Lawyer Jude Josue Sabio, who filed a complaint against President Duterte before the International Criminal Court in 2017 only...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs chief Ging Reyes defended the airing of a Chinese language newscast on ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo launches mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing, X-ray
Robredo launches mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing, X-ray
By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
After launching its Bayanihan E-Konsulta project, the office of Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday rolled out a mobile...
Headlines
fbfb
In photos: Chinese maritime militia ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef
In photos: Chinese maritime militia ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
The photos were taken by personnel of the PCG's BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) from April 13 to 14.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
FDA: Experts agree benefits of AstraZeneca jab outweigh blood clot risk
FDA: Experts agree benefits of AstraZeneca jab outweigh blood clot risk
2 hours ago
Local regulators said Thursday that the country must continue to use its supply of AstraZeneca vaccines despite issues hounding...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says Duterte&rsquo;s intentional absence a matter of 'style'
Palace says Duterte’s intentional absence a matter of 'style'
2 hours ago
"All these, Duterte shrugs off: 'Maliit na bagay ito. Wala tayong magawa.' That is unforgivable given the amount of resources...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace expects Chinese vessels to leave soon due to Philippines' friendship with China
Palace expects Chinese vessels to leave soon due to Philippines' friendship with China
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Malacañang Thursday expressed confidence that Chinese ships would leave Julian Felipe Reef because of the friendship...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace asserts diplomacy is an exception to freedom of information
Palace asserts diplomacy is an exception to freedom of information
4 hours ago
"I can't say when they'll leave. We hope our close friendship will be the reason they decide to leave later on," Roque added...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: Gov't in 'advanced talks' with 6 firms eyeing local vaccine manufacturing
DOST: Gov't in 'advanced talks' with 6 firms eyeing local vaccine manufacturing
4 hours ago
Guevara said two of these companies are “quick and aggressive” in planning for the production of COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with