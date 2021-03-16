#VACCINEWATCHPH
Supply deal for 30M Novavax doses inked; vaccines arriving Q3 or Q4
Supply deal for 30M Novavax doses inked; vaccines arriving Q3 or Q4

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government has signed a supply deal for 30 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19 jabs, which could arrive in the country in the latter half of 2021.

Joining a Palace briefing at noon, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said it was a result of his recent visit to India, where the agreement was inked for the Serum Institute there to supply vaccines seen to reach the Philippines between the third and fourth quarter of 2021.

This is not yet the final stage of the procurement as countries across the globe continue to scramble in securing their own doses. A purchase agreement, which would show the overall price of the jabs as well as the fixed number of doses, will follow.

So far, the country has only signed one purchase agreement — for one million doses of China's Sinovac at P700 million.

Taken in two doses 21 days apart, the Novavax vaccine is said to be 95.6% effective against COVID-19, according to Dr. Luningning Villa of Faberco Life Sciences, which will handle the distribution of the jabs.

It is also 85.6% effective against the variant first seen in the United Kingdom and 60.1% effective against the one detected in South Africa, both of which have already been detected in the Philippines.

Novavax has yet to apply for Emergency Use Approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac have already been issued EUAs.

When will mass vaccinations begin?

Galvez, in the same briefing, said some 216,794 medical workers have been vaccinated so far, three weeks since the delayed inoculation efforts in the country began.

Vaccinations for people who are not medical frontliners could begin by late April to early May,  when the country is expected to already have a stable supply of the jabs.

"We are seeing the execution upon the arrival of our deliveries starting this coming May. That will be the start of the vaccinations," he said in Filipino.

This, however, is still dependent on when the administration would finalize procurement with vaccine manufacturers. Apart from the 30 million doses of Novavax,  the national government, LGUs and the prviate sector have also entered into a supply deal for 17 million doses of AstraZeneca.

