#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines gets 2nd batch of Sinovac vaccines
The second batch of Sinovac vaccines purchased by the government arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 at 5:17 p.m. aboard Philippine Airlines Flight PR 361, a commercial flight from Beijing.
Boy Santos, file

Philippines gets 2nd batch of Sinovac vaccines

Rudy Santos (The Philippine Star) - April 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and testing czar Vince Dizon yesterday welcomed the arrival of another 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines as part of the 25 million doses purchased by the government from China.

The second batch of Sinovac vaccines purchased by the government arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 at 5:17 p.m. aboard Philippine Airlines Flight PR 361, a commercial flight from Beijing.

Sinovac vaccines distributed to various hospitals across the Philippines now total 1.5 million doses.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), through the Port of NAIA, cleared the 500,000 doses consigned to the
Department of Health (DOH).

Last Friday, the batch of vaccines underwent pre-arrival clearance through the NAIA One-Stop-Shop and were cleared for release within 15 minutes.

The BOC has so far cleared and released over 3.02 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines imported by the DOH.

Upon arrival, the shipment was immediately transported to the Metropac facility, where the other vaccines are stored to ensure their integrity and safety before distribution across the country.

BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero vowed the BOC’s continuing commitment to support the COVID-19 vaccination program of the national government by giving assurance of the immediate processing of legitimately imported vaccines while protecting the country’s borders against all fraudulent attempts to import unregistered vaccines and related medical goods.

NAIA District Collector Mimel Talusan stressed that amid the continuing threat of COVID-19, active coordination and cooperation with concerned government agencies are continuously undertaken to further streamline and improve clearance processes of COVID-19 vaccines and related medical goods as the agency’s intangible contribution to the nation’s quest to combat the deadly disease.

COVID-19 VACCINE SINOVAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under a more relaxed quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
Gains from ECQ 'wasted again' with no concrete changes done &mdash; HPAAC
Gains from ECQ 'wasted again' with no concrete changes done — HPAAC
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
"The government still has no clear plans and efforts to fix the root causes," HPAAC said in a statement.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH logs 11,681 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' shifts to MECQ
DOH logs 11,681 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' shifts to MECQ
9 hours ago
Health authorities on Sunday reported 11,681 new coronavirus cases, two weeks after the Enhanced Community Quarantine in 'NCR...
Headlines
fbfb
'NCR Plus' under Modified ECQ until April 30
play
'NCR Plus' under Modified ECQ until April 30
10 hours ago
Metro Manila and nearby areas will revert to a more relaxed Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine after spending two weeks...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP says no changes in enforcement under MECQ
PNP says no changes in enforcement under MECQ
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"Nothing is going to change in our checkpoints. The usual ECQ and MECQ violations are not wearing faceshields/masks,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;Healthy Duterte to lead country to recovery&rsquo;
‘Healthy Duterte to lead country to recovery’
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte remains in good health and is “determined to lead the country towards recovery” from the pandemic,...
Headlines
fbfb
Nurses not barred from UK
Nurses not barred from UK
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Nurses and other overseas Filipino workers are not barred from entering the United Kingdom, according to the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Virus-hit Roque to still hold briefings
Virus-hit Roque to still hold briefings
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque may still hold press briefings this week despite being confined in hospital with COVI...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines joins global initiative tackling marine litter scourge
Philippines joins global initiative tackling marine litter scourge
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is taking part in the GloLitter Partnerships Project, a major United Nations-backed initiative to tackle marine...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs automatic contact tracing through app; beta testing starts in May
IATF OKs automatic contact tracing through app; beta testing starts in May
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
The initial beta testing of the system, together with the proposed messaging of the smart messaging system, will be held in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with