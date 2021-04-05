Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:42 a.m.) — Pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson has asked Philippine health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.
Johnson & Johnson filed emergency use authorization last March 31, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.
“[The application is] now under evaluation,” Domingo told Philstar.com in a text message.
Once authorized by the country’s FDA, Johnson & Johnson will be the fifth vaccine maker to get emergency use approval in the Philippines, following Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Gamaleya Research Institute.
Last month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the country was hoping to finalize the supply agreement to secure vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson.
Global clinical trials of almost 40,000 people showed the one-shot coronavirus vaccine was 85.4% in preventing severe disease but the efficacy fell to 66.1% when including moderate forms of the disease.
The World Health Organization added the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the list of safe and effective emergency tools against COVID-19.
The jab has also received praise for its single dosage and because it does not need to be kept in subarctic temperatures unlike the COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna, making distribution much simpler.
The vaccine also has a long shelf life of two years. Janssen Pharmaceutica, a division of Johnson & Johnson based in Belgium, is developing the vaccine. — with report from Agence France-Presse
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines.
Judiciary employees are now included in priority population group A4 of the country's vaccination plan for COVID-19.
The judiciary earlier appealed to vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. to include justices, judges and court personnel in the list of frontline government workers in the justice sector.
"Finally, the letter-request expresses that the Judiciary's continuing in-court operations despite the existence of community quarantines run the risk of exposing its employees/personnel to COVID-19 infections, who in turn, regularly interact with other stakeholders that already fall in the priority groups of the Philippines National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 Vaccines," Perlas-Bernabe says.
Inclusion of Judiciary employees in the priority population group A4 in the Philippine National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 Vaccines, READ: pic.twitter.com/5Yzvdy6fN6— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) April 5, 2021
Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo confirms this, noting that the government is targeting 5 million doses.
As of March 30, 738,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 says.
At least 2,596 vaccination sites are conducting inoculations across all regions as of March 16.
"With the recent arrival of 1M doses of procured vaccines, the total number of available doses have doubled, and doses distributed throughout the country have significantly increased, with a total of 1,468,200 doses delivered," the task force says.
VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 30 March 2021 As of 16 March 2021, 2,596 vaccination sites are conducting COVID-19 vaccination...Posted by National Task Force Against Covid19 on Wednesday, 31 March 2021
Persons with comorbidities will be vaccinated simultaneously with health workers and the elderly, the Department of Health says.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says there is evidence that other countries were able to ramp up their vaccine rollout through this way.
The DOH will release the final protocol on vaccine prioritization of those with comorbidities within the day.
The Department of Health clarifies that only healthcare workers are eligible to be included in the quick substitution list for COVID-19 vaccination.
