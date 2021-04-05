#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines
A file photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with COVID-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.
AFP/Justin Tallis

Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency use of single-dose jab in Philippines

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 11:08am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:42 a.m.) — Pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson has asked Philippine health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

Johnson & Johnson filed emergency use authorization last March 31, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.

“[The application is] now under evaluation,” Domingo told Philstar.com in a text message.

Once authorized by the country’s FDA, Johnson & Johnson will be the fifth vaccine maker to get emergency use approval in the Philippines, following Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Gamaleya Research Institute.

Last month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the country was hoping to finalize the supply agreement to secure vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Global clinical trials of almost 40,000 people showed the one-shot coronavirus vaccine was 85.4% in preventing severe disease but the efficacy fell to 66.1% when including moderate forms of the disease.

The World Health Organization added the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the list of safe and effective emergency tools against COVID-19.

The jab has also received praise for its single dosage and because it does not need to be kept in subarctic temperatures unlike the COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna, making distribution much simpler.

The vaccine also has a long shelf life of two years. Janssen Pharmaceutica, a division of Johnson & Johnson based in Belgium, is developing the vaccine. — with report from Agence France-Presse

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 5, 2021 - 10:50am

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

April 5, 2021 - 10:50am

Judiciary employees are now included in priority population group A4 of the country's vaccination plan for COVID-19.

The judiciary earlier appealed to vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. to include justices, judges and court personnel in the list of frontline government workers in the justice sector.

"Finally, the letter-request expresses that the Judiciary's continuing in-court operations despite the existence of community quarantines run the risk of exposing its employees/personnel to COVID-19 infections, who in turn, regularly interact with other stakeholders that already fall in the priority groups of the Philippines National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 Vaccines," Perlas-Bernabe says.

April 5, 2021 - 10:35am

US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson files for emergency use authorization of its single-dose COVUD-19 vaccine in the Philippines.

Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo confirms this, noting that the government is targeting 5 million doses.

April 1, 2021 - 9:37am

As of March 30, 738,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 says.

At least 2,596 vaccination sites are conducting inoculations across all regions as of March 16.

"With the recent arrival of 1M doses of procured vaccines, the total number of available doses have doubled, and doses distributed throughout the country have significantly increased, with a total of 1,468,200 doses delivered," the task force says.

VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 30 March 2021 As of 16 March 2021, 2,596 vaccination sites are conducting COVID-19 vaccination...

Posted by National Task Force Against Covid19 on Wednesday, 31 March 2021
March 29, 2021 - 11:33am

Persons with comorbidities will be vaccinated simultaneously with health workers and the elderly, the Department of Health says.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says there is evidence that other countries were able to ramp up their vaccine rollout through this way.

The DOH will release the final protocol on vaccine prioritization of those with comorbidities within the day.

March 26, 2021 - 11:22am

The Department of Health clarifies that only healthcare workers are eligible to be included in the quick substitution list for COVID-19 vaccination.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
Robredo: DILG exec's remarks show need for higher standards for appointees
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"I know people from DILG and I'm sad that they have to be associated with this public official," Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Lung Center reaches full capacity; cases near 800,000
Lung Center reaches full capacity; cases near 800,000
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases in the country push to 800,000, another government hospital the Lung Center of the Philippines declared...
Headlines
fbfb
Governors, mayors in high-risk areas allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine
Governors, mayors in high-risk areas allowed to get COVID-19 vaccine
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
This also comes after the Palace announced that the enhanced community quarantine in the bubble would be extended for one...
Headlines
fbfb
Schools being prepped as isolation centers
Schools being prepped as isolation centers
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Public and private schools in Metro Manila are being prepared to serve as isolation centers, the Philippine Red Cross reported...
Headlines
fbfb
Effects of ECQ may take 2 weeks to manifest
Effects of ECQ may take 2 weeks to manifest
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The effect of the enhanced community quarantine on COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces may take up to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Voter registration still suspended
Voter registration still suspended
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Voter registration in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces remains suspended with the extension of the stricter...
Headlines
fbfb
CREATE to generate 1.4 million new jobs &ndash; lawmaker
CREATE to generate 1.4 million new jobs – lawmaker
11 hours ago
About 1.4 million new jobs will be generated in the next 10 years because of a newly enacted tax law designed to help pandemic-hit...
Headlines
fbfb
Caloocan congressman gets COVID-19
Caloocan congressman gets COVID-19
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Another senior member of the House of Representatives has contracted COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Hotels turning to local tourist market to survive
Hotels turning to local tourist market to survive
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Hotel operators in the Philippines are looking to take in additional bookings from domestic tourists this year to make up...
Headlines
fbfb
Data from 500 million Facebook accounts posted online &ndash; reports
Data from 500 million Facebook accounts posted online – reports
11 hours ago
Data affecting more than 500 million Facebook users that was originally leaked in 2019, including email addresses and phone...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with