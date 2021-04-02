Phivolcs records 269 quakes at Taal Volcano in past 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Friday that it has recorded 269 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours at Taal Volcano, signalling “increased unrest” at the volcano which erupted just last January 2020.

Phivolcs said it also recorded 219 episodes of volcanic tremor lasting from one to 37 minutes, 49 low frequency volcanic earthquakes and one volcano-tectonic earthquake.

The state seismology and volcanology bureau reported observing weak steam emissions that rose 10 meters. It added that emission of sulfur dioxide averaged 1670 tonnes per day on Thursday.

Phivolcs also reported that the ground at Taal Volcano has been very slowly yet steadily inflating since its last eruption.

“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” Phivolcs said.

Alert Level 2 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, but Phivolcs said that “unrest has been elevating and is under constant evaluation.”

At Alert Level 2, Phivolcs said that sudden steam-drive explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten the areas within and around Taal Volcano.

It strongly recommends that entry to the Taal Volcano Island and its permanent danger zone, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake be strictly prohibited. — Xave Gregorio