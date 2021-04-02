#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Phivolcs records 269 quakes at Taal Volcano in past 24 hours
White steam emits from Taal volcano crater as seen from a Philippine airforce helicopter during an aerial survey on January 21, 2020. Philippine authorities ordered a crackdown on January 20 on evacuees' daily visits to homes in the danger zone around Taal volcano, amid a warning it could be "recharging" for a more powerful explosion.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, File photo

Phivolcs records 269 quakes at Taal Volcano in past 24 hours

(Philstar.com) - April 2, 2021 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Friday that it has recorded 269 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours at Taal Volcano, signalling “increased unrest” at the volcano which erupted just last January 2020.

Phivolcs said it also recorded 219 episodes of volcanic tremor lasting from one to 37 minutes, 49 low frequency volcanic earthquakes and one volcano-tectonic earthquake.

The state seismology and volcanology bureau reported observing weak steam emissions that rose 10 meters. It added that emission of sulfur dioxide averaged 1670 tonnes per day on Thursday.

Phivolcs also reported that the ground at Taal Volcano has been very slowly yet steadily inflating since its last eruption.

“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” Phivolcs said.

Alert Level 2 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, but Phivolcs said that “unrest has been elevating and is under constant evaluation.”

At Alert Level 2, Phivolcs said that sudden steam-drive explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten the areas within and around Taal Volcano.

It strongly recommends that entry to the Taal Volcano Island and its permanent danger zone, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake be strictly prohibited. — Xave Gregorio

PHIVOLCS TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In ECQ 'bubble', checkpoints for commuter safety harm hard-up drivers
In ECQ 'bubble', checkpoints for commuter safety harm hard-up drivers
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"He was arrogant. What they're doing is so strict, so aggressive," he said. "I can't really do anything about it since they're...
Headlines
fbfb
With COVID-19 patients being turned away, Robredo urges check on hospital bed shortage
With COVID-19 patients being turned away, Robredo urges check on hospital bed shortage
1 day ago
"I am asking for patience (from authorities) if we are being persistent about this. People are getting sick and are dying."...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP urges public to report lugaw-blocking enforcers, says taking videos not prohibited
PNP urges public to report lugaw-blocking enforcers, says taking videos not prohibited
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The position of the PNP is that any kind of food that is legitimately delivered upon orders by residents during the period...
Headlines
fbfb
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
play
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
Labor coalition fights back, says gov't must investigate and condemn worker killings
Labor coalition fights back, says gov't must investigate and condemn worker killings
1 day ago
In a show of force, labor unions and rights groups on Thursday called on the government go beyond investigation and categorically condemn...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Nurses' union renews call for mass hiring, adequate protection as Philippines grapples with COVID-19 surge
Nurses' union renews call for mass hiring, adequate protection as Philippines grapples with COVID-19 surge
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 minutes ago
The group also called for the mass hiring of health workers and demanded the government to provide them decent salaries, benefits...
Headlines
fbfb
Ireland adds travelers from Philippines, 25 other countries to hotel quarantine list
Ireland adds travelers from Philippines, 25 other countries to hotel quarantine list
1 hour ago
The Irish government said travelers from these states will have to book accommodation for mandatory hotel quarantine if they...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines enters April with 8,920 new COVID-19 cases, total at 756,199
Philippines enters April with 8,920 new COVID-19 cases, total at 756,199
19 hours ago
The Philippines saw 8,920 new coronavirus cases on the first day of April, after record-high increases under a surge that...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG to investigate overeager enforcers, remind them food deliveries are OK
DILG to investigate overeager enforcers, remind them food deliveries are OK
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"Yes, we are [investigating] and we continue to reiterate to all LGUs the need to let food deliveries pass through checkpoints,"...
Headlines
fbfb
738,913 Filipinos vaccinated by March 30 &mdash; task force
738,913 Filipinos vaccinated by March 30 — task force
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Nearly 739,000 Filipinos have received their COVID-19 vaccine on the first month of the country's inoculation efforts, government...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with