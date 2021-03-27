Palace: 11-hour curfew to be enforced in 'NCR Plus' during week-long ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — A 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be implemented in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal from March 29 to April 4, Malacañang said Saturday.

The longer curfew hours form part of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) which will be hoisted over the same areas — now called NCR Plus — next week.

Authorized persons outside residence (APOR), workers, cargo vehicles and public transportation will be exempted from the curfew, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said during a virtual briefing.

While Roque said public transportation would be open during the stricter lockdown, he also noted that final guidelines will be released on Monday, the same day ECQ takes effect.

The week-long shift to ECQ marks an abrupt change on the part of the Duterte administration which has insisted on keeping the economy open despite the urging of experts who warned that the healthcare system was being overwhelmed.

