Palace: 11-hour curfew to be enforced in 'NCR Plus' during week-long ECQ
Police and barangay officers man the entry and exit points of Barangay 297 in Manila at Monday midnight, March 22, 2021 after it was placed under a four-day lockdown along with 12 other barangays.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 7:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — A 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be implemented in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal from March 29 to April 4, Malacañang said Saturday. 

The longer curfew hours form part of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) which will be hoisted over the same areas — now called NCR Plus — next week. 

READ: Philippines goes full circle as ECQ back in Metro Manila, 4 other areas

Authorized persons outside residence (APOR), workers, cargo vehicles and public transportation will be exempted from the curfew, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said during a virtual briefing. 

While Roque said public transportation would be open during the stricter lockdown, he also noted that final guidelines will be released on Monday, the same day ECQ takes effect. 

The week-long shift to ECQ marks an abrupt change on the part of the Duterte administration which has insisted on keeping the economy open despite the urging of experts who warned that the healthcare system was being overwhelmed. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio

