Philippines sees 9,595 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 118,122

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:19 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 9,595 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 712,442.

This is the second day in a row that cases breached the 9,000-mark. Yesterday's 9,838 infections mark were the highest daily rise seen since since the onset of the pandemic.

Active cases also reached new heigts at 118,122 — now more than enough to fill the Philippine Arena — the world's largest indoor arena — twice. The positivity rate is at 16.2%

St. Luke’s Medical Center is requiring all patients and their companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission starting Monday, March 29, due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Jesuit Residence in Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City, was placed on lockdown after a priest who died Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization on Friday called on countries who are able to donate 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so that every country can start immunizing within the first 100 days of 2021, as cases rise worldwide.