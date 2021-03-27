#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Closure of courts in âNCR Plusâ extended until end of Holy Week
File photo shows the Supreme Court office in Padre Faura St. Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

Closure of courts in ‘NCR Plus’ extended until end of Holy Week

(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Acting Chief Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe has extended the closure of all courts and court offices in the “NCR Plus” bubble to the end of Holy Week due to the “alarming surge” of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The order affects the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals, the Court of Tax Appeals, the Sandiganbayan and trial courts in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

During the courts’ closure, all hearings, except on urgent matters, are temporarily suspended.

Urgent matters include petitions, motions and pleadings in relation to bail and habeas corpus, verdicts of acquittal, reliefs for those who may be arrested and detained during this period, and other related actions that may be filed in relation to measures imposed to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

While they are closed, Perlas-Bernabe said all courts and court offices must continue to remain accessible to the public through their hotlines and email addresses.

She added that further notices or guidelines will be issued to better address the health and safety concerns of court personnel and litigants.

Among the last acts of Diosdado Peralta as chief justice was to close all courts from March 25 to 26 after holding in-person retirement ceremonies.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peralta also ordered all courts in the Philippines to close down.

The Philippines has seen an overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with the country reporting record-breaking single-day tallies.

The country has so far 702,856 COVID-19 cases and 13,149 deaths due to the viral respiratory disease. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 20 hours ago
All throughout this week, envoys have taken to Twitter to air their concerns over heightened tension in the South China Sea,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines reliance on prolonged lockdowns caused economic deterioration &ndash; WB
Philippines reliance on prolonged lockdowns caused economic deterioration – WB
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Philippines’ reliance on prolonged lockdowns rather than prioritizing mass testing at the onset of the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Daily cases near 10,000; &lsquo;soft&rsquo; MECQ pushed
Daily cases near 10,000; ‘soft’ MECQ pushed
By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections approaches 10,000 cases per day, the OCTA Research Group said Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Skyway 3 provisional toll: P264
Skyway 3 provisional toll: P264
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Toll Regulatory Board has approved provisional toll rates for San Miguel Corp. 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 project.
Headlines
fbfb
8 more vaccinated local execs summoned
8 more vaccinated local execs summoned
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to summon eight more local officials for allegedly jumping...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Phivolcs: 302 quakes detected in Taal Volcano in last 24 hours
Phivolcs: 302 quakes detected in Taal Volcano in last 24 hours
4 hours ago
In its latest bulletin issued on Saturday at 8 a.m., Phivolcs said 184 of the 302 quakes were volcanic tremors that lasted...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF allows limited church rites this Lent
IATF allows limited church rites this Lent
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
The government’s pandemic task force will allow churches to conduct limited religious services from Holy Thursday to...
Headlines
fbfb
Earth Hour tonight to highlight fight to save nature
Earth Hour tonight to highlight fight to save nature
By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Conservation group World Wide Fund for Nature will highlight the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change during...
Headlines
fbfb
CREATE law signed, with vetoes
CREATE law signed, with vetoes
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday signed the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE Act that would ease...
Headlines
fbfb
Face-to-face classes for 24 colleges, universities OK&rsquo;d
Face-to-face classes for 24 colleges, universities OK’d
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Limited face-to-face classes have been approved in 24 higher education institutions offering allied health degree programs...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with