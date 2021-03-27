#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
St. Lukeâ€™s requires all patients, companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission
A St. Luke's Medical Center branch at Bonifacio Global City, Taguig
Patrick Roque/CC BY-SA via Wikimedia Commons

St. Luke’s requires all patients, companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission

(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2021 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — St. Luke’s Medical Center is requiring all patients and their companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission starting Monday, March 29, due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

“This will help us ensure thorough screening of all people going inside our hospitals,” SLMC said in a statement. “At the same time, it serves as an added protection that gives further assurance that SLMC is a safe space for all.”

Read the Guidelines on the Mandatory COVID-19 Swab Test for Patients and their Companions Prior to Admission here - https://www.stlukes.com.ph/patients-guide/mandatory-RT-PCR-test #StLukesPH #SafeatSLMC

Posted by St. Luke's Medical Center on Friday, March 26, 2021

The hospital said only one companion will be allowed for every patient during their admission.

All patients would be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission to the emergency room, while those who need emergency surgical procedures will be attended to at the COVID-designated operating room pending the results.

For non-surgical cases who would need to be admitted, they would have to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result no longer than three days prior to admission date, and those with no COVID-like symptoms nor high-risk exposure for the past 14 days will be accommodated.

Patients scheduled for elective surgeries must also present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result taken up to three days prior the procedure.

Meanwhile, patients who will undergo elective or scheduled delivery must present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result taken up to three days prior to the surgery. Those in labor or undergoing normal spontaneous delivery must get tested up to seven days before the procedure.

Visitors are also not allowed, “unless necessary and evaluated by the attending physician.” If allowed, they are required to present a negative COVID-19 test done up to three days prior their visit.

The Philippines has seen an overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with the country reporting record-breaking single-day tallies.

The country has so far 702,856 COVID-19 cases and 13,149 deaths due to the viral respiratory disease. — Xave Gregorio

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 20 hours ago
All throughout this week, envoys have taken to Twitter to air their concerns over heightened tension in the South China Sea,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines reliance on prolonged lockdowns caused economic deterioration &ndash; WB
Philippines reliance on prolonged lockdowns caused economic deterioration – WB
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Philippines’ reliance on prolonged lockdowns rather than prioritizing mass testing at the onset of the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Daily cases near 10,000; &lsquo;soft&rsquo; MECQ pushed
Daily cases near 10,000; ‘soft’ MECQ pushed
By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections approaches 10,000 cases per day, the OCTA Research Group said Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Skyway 3 provisional toll: P264
Skyway 3 provisional toll: P264
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Toll Regulatory Board has approved provisional toll rates for San Miguel Corp. 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 project.
Headlines
fbfb
8 more vaccinated local execs summoned
8 more vaccinated local execs summoned
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to summon eight more local officials for allegedly jumping...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Closure of courts in &lsquo;NCR Plus&rsquo; extended until end of Holy Week
Closure of courts in ‘NCR Plus’ extended until end of Holy Week
38 minutes ago
Acting Chief Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe has extended the closure of all courts and court offices in the “NCR Plus”...
Headlines
fbfb
Envoy to China expects &lsquo;improvement&rsquo; in Julian Felipe Reef issue next month
Envoy to China expects ‘improvement’ in Julian Felipe Reef issue next month
1 hour ago
Romana gave this assurance without clarifying if, or when, he expects the Chinese ships moored within the vicinity of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez dies
Rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez dies
4 hours ago
(Updated 12:22 p.m.) Former Calauan, Laguna mayor and rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez has died, the Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: 302 quakes detected in Taal Volcano in last 24 hours
Phivolcs: 302 quakes detected in Taal Volcano in last 24 hours
4 hours ago
In its latest bulletin issued on Saturday at 8 a.m., Phivolcs said 184 of the 302 quakes were volcanic tremors that lasted...
Headlines
fbfb
Your questions answered: Private sector&rsquo;s role in COVID-19 vaccination
Your questions answered: Private sector’s role in COVID-19 vaccination
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Can private companies buy vaccines? If so, what's the process? We answer this and more of your questions here.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with