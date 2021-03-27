St. Lukeâ€™s requires all patients, companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission

St. Luke’s requires all patients, companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission

MANILA, Philippines — St. Luke’s Medical Center is requiring all patients and their companions to get tested for COVID-19 before admission starting Monday, March 29, due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

“This will help us ensure thorough screening of all people going inside our hospitals,” SLMC said in a statement. “At the same time, it serves as an added protection that gives further assurance that SLMC is a safe space for all.”

Read the Guidelines on the Mandatory COVID-19 Swab Test for Patients and their Companions Prior to Admission here - https://www.stlukes.com.ph/patients-guide/mandatory-RT-PCR-test #StLukesPH #SafeatSLMC Posted by St. Luke's Medical Center on Friday, March 26, 2021

The hospital said only one companion will be allowed for every patient during their admission.

All patients would be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission to the emergency room, while those who need emergency surgical procedures will be attended to at the COVID-designated operating room pending the results.

For non-surgical cases who would need to be admitted, they would have to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result no longer than three days prior to admission date, and those with no COVID-like symptoms nor high-risk exposure for the past 14 days will be accommodated.

Patients scheduled for elective surgeries must also present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result taken up to three days prior the procedure.

Meanwhile, patients who will undergo elective or scheduled delivery must present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result taken up to three days prior to the surgery. Those in labor or undergoing normal spontaneous delivery must get tested up to seven days before the procedure.

Visitors are also not allowed, “unless necessary and evaluated by the attending physician.” If allowed, they are required to present a negative COVID-19 test done up to three days prior their visit.

The Philippines has seen an overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with the country reporting record-breaking single-day tallies.

The country has so far 702,856 COVID-19 cases and 13,149 deaths due to the viral respiratory disease. — Xave Gregorio