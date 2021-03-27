Jesuit Residence on lockdown after priest tests positive for COVID-19 following death

MANILA, Philippines — The Jesuit Residence in Quezon City was placed on lockdown after it was learned that a priest who died Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Fr. Primitivo Viray, provincial of the Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus, said in a March 26 memo that Fr. Emerito Salustiano “Salty” de la Rama, headmaster of the Ateneo Grade School, tested positive for COVID-19 after his death.

“The Jesuit Residence … has been put on lockdown and others who had been in close contact with him 10 to 14 days prior to his death are asked to self-quarantine,” Viray said.

“This is a reminder that we all have to be vigilant, especially in view of the recent surge of COVID infections in NCR and elsewhere,” he continued.

The Philippines has seen an overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with the country reporting record-breaking single-day tallies.

The country has so far 702,856 COVID-19 cases and 13,149 deaths due to the viral respiratory disease. — Xave Gregorio