IATF: Religious gatherings at 10% capacity allowed from April 1 to 4
Photo of Mater Dolorosa Church taken on March 24, 2021.
Philstar.com/Irish Lising

IATF: Religious gatherings at 10% capacity allowed from April 1 to 4

(Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus task force will allow religious gatherings with reduced capacity for the latter part of Holy Week.

In a statement released to reporters, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on Thursday decided to permit "religious denominations to hold religious gatherings once a day from April 1, 2021 to April 4, 2021."

"Religious denominations shall observe a maximum indoor seating capacity of ten percent (10%) at all times," he also said, noting that reservations were encouraged to ensure compliance with the limitations on venue capacity.

Attendees will not be allowed to gather and linger outside the venue, Roque added.

"The use of audio-video screens or public address systems outside the church/venue while the mass/worship service is being celebrated shall be prohibited," he said.

"Live singing, if any, shall be strictly limited while recorded singing is encouraged."

Roque also said that the IATF still encourages the conduct of religious gatherings online.

He further clarified during a virtual briefing aired over state-run PTV that all faiths will be allowed to gather from April 1 to April 4, also subject to the same rules.

"The local barangay units and local units of the Philippine National Police are directed to facilitate the implementation of the abovementioned protocols," his statement further reads.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 MASS GATHERINGS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
