#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Warmer days lately? PAGASA says dry season, not 'summer' is coming soon
Market goers fill the walkway of Marikina Public Market on Sunday, March 21, 2021, the day before the start of the two-week Greater Manila Area "Subject Area" with stricter restrictions under a general community quarantine.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Warmer days lately? PAGASA says dry season, not 'summer' is coming soon

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country is seen to officially enter the dry season in the coming days with the northeast monsoon or the "amihan" likely to be over by end of the week, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

Dr. Esperanza Cayanan, the agency's weather division chief, said in a briefing that a "gradual increase" in daily temperature across had been recorded recently in several PAGASA stations across the country.

With changes in wind patterns and pressure systems, she said the amihan season that brought cold mornings in the northern parts of the Philippines could be out soon.

"[The] prevailing weather condition in the country signifies the eventual coming of the warm and dry season," she said, adding that the number of dry and warm days will gradually increase in the next days.

Cayanan, however, said isolated thunderstorms are still likely to occur by afternoon or at night. 

The onset of the La Niña, which was declared in October 2020, is also seen to remain affecting some parts of the country. This means that it could still bring above normal rainfaill conditions this March.

Further, the weather bureau advised the public and government agencies to take steps to minimize heat stress, as well as "optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption, and prevent any accompanying health risks associated with this climate condition."

"We are not yet terminating the northeast monsoon today," Cayanan added. "But it will be soon over...so we're expecting the rising temperature."

No, it's not 'summer'

PAGASA has sought to stress that there is no "summer" in the country, which pertains to one of the four seasons of a year in some countries and a term that many have at home have used in the past.

Instead, the Philippines has only two: the wet (June to November) and the dry (December to May) season. 

In PAGASA's website, it said that the latter is also subdivided into two, or the cool dry season from December to February, and the hot dry season, which persists from March to May.

The agency said too that the Philippines' climate is tropical and maritime, and is the same "in many respects to the climate" of countries in Central America. 

"It is characterized by relatively high temperature, high humidity and abundant rainfall," PAGASA's website continued. "Temperature, humidity and rainfall..are the most important elements of the country's weather and climate."

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
10 hours ago
Last month, the chief executive signed Republic Act 115251 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which gives indemnity...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels &mdash; analyst
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The 220 ships photographed in the coral reef in the West Philippine Sea look and operate like the steel-hulled vessels that...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
2 days ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Replace IATF members with public health experts, business leaders
Senators: Replace IATF members with public health experts, business leaders
8 hours ago
"The IATF is important, but it cannot be led by incompetent and short-sighted decision makers."
Headlines
fbfb
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta’s term is characterized by a rapid shift to digitization of court process due to the,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
By Alexis Romero | 43 minutes ago
Malacañang Tuesday expressed hope that Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo would not encourage...
Headlines
fbfb
Syndicate behind &lsquo;pastillas&rsquo; scheme linked to trafficking of Filipino women to Syria
Syndicate behind ‘pastillas’ scheme linked to trafficking of Filipino women to Syria
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
The alleged masterminds behind the pastillas bribery scheme at the Bureau of Immigration have been linked to another racket...
Headlines
fbfb
Astrazeneca came up with requirement of donating COVID-19 jabs to gov't &mdash; Galvez
Astrazeneca came up with requirement of donating COVID-19 jabs to gov't — Galvez
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
(Updated 7:24 p.m.) The private sector is not required to donate half of the COVID-19 shots they will buy to the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Police chiefs ordered: Guard access points of 'NCR Plus' bubble
Police chiefs ordered: Guard access points of 'NCR Plus' bubble
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We have already mobilized the necessary police forces to restrict the movement of the people coming in and going out of the...
Headlines
fbfb
On-site work at DOJ to resume, at 30% capacity, on March 24
On-site work at DOJ to resume, at 30% capacity, on March 24
2 hours ago
On-site work at the Department of Justice will resume on Wednesday, although at lower operational capacity, after days of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with