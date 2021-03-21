#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 663,794 after third day with over 7K cases
Armed with yantoks, members of the Southern Police District roam around Barangay Baclaran in Parañaque City on Monday night, March 15, 2021, to remind the public of the strict implementation of the unified curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 663,794 after third day with over 7K cases

(Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 infections Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 663,794.

  • Active cases: 73,072 or 11.0% of the total
  • Recoveries: 15,288, pushing total to 577,754
  • Deaths: 39, bringing total to 12,968

What's new today?

  • Saturday afternoon's 7,999 cases marked the highest daily rise in cases seen in the country since the onset of the pandemic. This, after the 7,103 the day before also set a new record.
  • The Department of Health urged the public to remain in their homes and skip any non-essential travel in an announcement Saturday night, though no lockdown has yet been declared. 
  • Health authorities announced Saturday that they detected 114 new cases of three different coronavirus variants, including two that are considered variants of concern.
  • Over the past week of uniform curfew in Metro Manila, the Philippine National Police accosted more than 19,000 quarantine violators, 5,300 of whom were arrested.
  • On Saturday evening, the OCTA Research Group reported that the "explosive rise in cases in the capital region now threatens the integrity of our healthcare system." The group has said that the additional daily cases could hit 8,000 by end-March if the current influx is not controlled.
  • Globally, more than 12.3 million cases of the pathogen have been recorded over the past year, leading to 2.7 million deaths. 
  • It has been 369 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon. The Philippines is still under the longest quarantine in the world. 

— Franco Luna  

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As COVID-19 cases reach new high, DOH tells public to stay home, suspend travel
As COVID-19 cases reach new high, DOH tells public to stay home, suspend travel
19 hours ago
Without declaring a wide lockdown, the Department of Health urged the public to remain in their homes and skip any non-essential...
Headlines
fbfb
No NCR lockdown &ndash; Palace
No NCR lockdown – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
There would be no lockdown in the National Capital Region in the next two weeks amid the continuous increase in the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector to fund own vaccine rollout, says Duterte adviser
Private sector to fund own vaccine rollout, says Duterte adviser
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The private sector is “willing to pay for everything” to ensure that the rollout of the vaccines will be “at...
Headlines
fbfb
Infection surge taking toll on health frontliners
Infection surge taking toll on health frontliners
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Filipino Nurses United yesterday expressed “extreme alarm” over the soaring cases of COVID-19, saying two...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
President Duterte’s daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio slammed as authoritarian the 1Sambayan coalition, headed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senator seeks probe into killings, attacks on local chief executives
Senator seeks probe into killings, attacks on local chief executives
2 hours ago
“This bloody incident is not the first of its kind,” De Lima said, pointing out that Aquino’s death has...
Headlines
fbfb
Voter registration hours shortened amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Voter registration hours shortened amid surge in COVID-19 cases
7 hours ago
Voter registration hours will be cut short and on-site registration will be suspended beginning Monday, March 22, the Commission...
Headlines
fbfb
CBCP: No processions this Holy Week
CBCP: No processions this Holy Week
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Just like last year, the Catholic Church has decided to forgo some religious activities for the Holy Week as the resurgence...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases
Philippines logs record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
It was another record-breaking day as new COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday totaled 7,999, the highest single-day surge...
Headlines
fbfb
Infringement of rights? Restrictions on Metro Manila minors worry UNICEF
Infringement of rights? Restrictions on Metro Manila minors worry UNICEF
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Explicitly prohibiting minors from going outside to contain the transmission of COVID-19 can be considered an infringement...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with