Voter registration hours shortened amid surge in COVID-19 cases
MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration hours will be cut short and on-site registration will be suspended beginning Monday, March 22, the Commission on Elections announced amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
Comelec in a release over the weekend said its offices will only accept registration from Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It came after the poll body extended the hours to 5 p.m. and included holidays just last month, in a bid for a higher turnout in the 2022 elections which is just 14 months from now.
The issuing of voter's certification, however, will still be until 5 p.m, and the registration period will still end on Sept. 30, 2021.
"The public is reminded that health and safety protocols will continue to be strictly implemented in Comelec offices," said spokesperson James Jimenez. "Wearing of face mask and face shield is mandatory."
On-site registration in barangay halls, daycare centers, covered courts and other satellite offices across the country has also been put on hold until further notice.
Comelec said its move is also part of the executive department's order to reduce in-person capacity in government offices in general community quarantine areas, as the country continued to report significant increase in daily COVID-19 cases.
The last two days saw health officials reporting the highest new infections since the start of the pandemic at over 7,000 and nearly 8,00, with the surge yet to show signs of slowing down.
Despite the shortening of registration hours, Jimenez sought to remind of how crucial the next elections would be as the Philippines continues to battle the health crisis.
"There's always been hope," he wrote on Twitter. "All you really need is to accept that elections are won by the voters who show up - not just by your angry or inspirational or clever or insightful posts on social media."
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Main image by The STAR/Michael Varcas
