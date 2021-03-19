#VACCINEWATCHPH
IATF orders some businesses to halt operations, reduce venue capacity until April 4
Marikina City Government posts notices on Metro Manila's unified curfew expected to run for two weeks starting Monday, March 15, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

IATF orders some businesses to halt operations, reduce venue capacity until April 4

(Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid an alarming spike in coronavirus cases, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is tightening restrictions on non-essential activities in areas under general community quarantine until next month.

This was bared by presidential spokesman Harry Roque, also IATF spokesman, during his regular briefing held Friday.

Roque said that under IATF Resolution No. 103, the operations of the following businesses will be suspended until April 4:

  • driving schools
  • traditional cinemas and video- and interactive- game arcades
  • libraries
  • archives, museums, and cultural center

Per the IATF, "limited social events at accredited establishments of the [tourism department], and limited tourist attractions (except open-air tourist attractions)" will also be temporarily suspended.

Venue capacity restrictions until April 4

Dine-in restaurants, cafes and establishments offering personal care services must adhere to a maximum of 50% of their venue capacity.

Religious gatherings will also be limited to 30% capacity, "provided that there is no objection" from the local government unit when the religious gathering takes place.

"Such LGUs have the discretion to allow higher venue capacity not exceeding 505 based on conditions in their localities," Roque also said.

Meanwhile, the following activities may only be held at venues filled up to 30% capacity:

  • meetings
  • incentive
  • conferences and exhibitions

The coronavirus task force further noted that the above must be limited to "essential business gatherings."

Roque said that government agencies are encouraged "to defer the conduct of non-critical activities that would entail mass gatherings."

Cockfighting has also been suspended, even in areas under the more lenient modified GCQ.

Following several record-breaking spikes in infections recorded this month, the country has a caseload of 640,984 and the death toll is at a grim 12,887. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
