Barangay workers board a service vehicle as they go to the market to buy the needs of residents affected by the lockdown at Brgy. Bungad, Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 631,320 with 4,437 new infections
(Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus disease caseload reached 631,320 Tuesday after the Department of Health recorded 4,437 new infections.
- Active cases: 57,736 or 9.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 166, pushing total to 560,736
- Deaths: 11, bringing total to 12,848
What’s new today?
-
Today is the fifth straight day that more than 4,000 cases were reported.
- Minors in Metro Manila will again be banned from going outside for two weeks beginning Wednesday in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 amid a spike in cases.
- The Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19 called on private firms and local governments to improve situation in workplaces and communities by implementing measures such as staggered working hours and coordinated contact tracing.
- The government signed a supply agreement securing 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by American firm Novavax.
- A total of 215,997 individuals got their first doses two weeks after the country’s vaccination drive started, the DOH said. Ninety-six percent of the available 1.125 million doses have been distributed across the country.
- The World Health Organization and Europe’s medicines watchdogs insisted the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe to use as major European Union countries halt their rollouts over blood clot fears.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended