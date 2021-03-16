#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 631,320 with 4,437 new infections
Barangay workers board a service vehicle as they go to the market to buy the needs of residents affected by the lockdown at Brgy. Bungad, Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 631,320 with 4,437 new infections

(Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus disease caseload reached 631,320 Tuesday after the Department of Health recorded 4,437 new infections.

  • Active cases: 57,736 or 9.1% of the total
     
  • Recoveries: 166, pushing total to 560,736
     
  • Deaths: 11, bringing total to 12,848

 

 

What’s new today?

  • Today is the fifth straight day that more than 4,000 cases were reported.
     

  • Minors in Metro Manila will again be banned from going outside for two weeks beginning Wednesday in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 amid a spike in cases.
     
  • The Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19 called on private firms and local governments to improve situation in workplaces and communities by implementing measures such as staggered working hours and coordinated contact tracing.
     
  • The government signed a supply agreement securing 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by American firm Novavax.
     
  • A total of 215,997 individuals got their first doses two weeks after the country’s vaccination drive started, the DOH said. Ninety-six percent of the available 1.125 million doses have been distributed across the country.
     
  • The World Health Organization and Europe’s medicines watchdogs insisted the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe to use as major European Union countries halt their rollouts over blood clot fears.

Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio

Recommended
