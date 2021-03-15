Vico Sotto in quarantine after driver succumbs to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced Monday that he is under quarantine after his driver tested positive for COVID-19 and died last week.

Sotto said his last exposure to his driver was on March 10 before he was brought to the hospital. The local chief executive and some of his staff got tested Sunday, and are still waiting for their test results.

“Nung nakaraang Biyernes, nawalan tayo ng isang matalik na kaibigan dahil sa COVID-19. Siya ‘yung driver ko kaya talagang close contact ako bagamat sumusunod kami sa health protocols,” Sotto announced on Facebook.

(Last Friday, we lost a best friend due to COVID-19. He’s my driver so I’m really a close contact even though we’re following health protocols.)

Last Saturday, we lost a good friend, Kuya Vener, to covid.



Following DOH protocol, I'll be in quarantine until March 24 (2wks fr when he last drove for me). Will continue working via zoom & phone.



Thank you for your kind messages. Pls pray, especially for his family. pic.twitter.com/6tZKpzTz7d — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 15, 2021

The mayor said he is not experiencing any symptoms but will strictly comply with quarantine protocols. He will work remotely until the end of the month.

“We will follow the health protocols of the City Epidemiological Surveillance Unit and the Department of Health,” Sotto said.

Sotto also called on the public to have an enhanced community quarantine mindset amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

“Mag-voluntary ECQ tayo hangga’t kaya. Pero hindi na natin kayang bumalik sa ECQ talaga. Kawawa ang mga tao, hindi nga magkaka-COVID, mamamatay naman sa gutom. ‘Yung mga nananawagan sa ECQ, sila yung mga nakakain ng tatlong beses sa isang araw kahit di magtrabaho,” he said.

(Go on voluntary ECQ if possible. We cannot go back to ECQ. People will suffer. They won’t get COVID-19 but they will die from hunger. Those calling for ECQ are those who can afford to eat three times a day even if they don’t work.)

A year after the government-imposed community quarantine, targeted lockdowns were expanded and curfews were reintroduced in Metro Manila as authorities battle a resurgence in infections.

The OCTA Research Team said daily coronavirus cases in the country could reach 8,000 by end-March if the current surge is not controlled. — Gaea Katreena Cabico