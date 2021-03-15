Vico Sotto in quarantine after driver succumbs to COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced Monday that he is under quarantine after his driver tested positive for COVID-19 and died last week.
Sotto said his last exposure to his driver was on March 10 before he was brought to the hospital. The local chief executive and some of his staff got tested Sunday, and are still waiting for their test results.
“Nung nakaraang Biyernes, nawalan tayo ng isang matalik na kaibigan dahil sa COVID-19. Siya ‘yung driver ko kaya talagang close contact ako bagamat sumusunod kami sa health protocols,” Sotto announced on Facebook.
(Last Friday, we lost a best friend due to COVID-19. He’s my driver so I’m really a close contact even though we’re following health protocols.)
Last Saturday, we lost a good friend, Kuya Vener, to covid.— Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 15, 2021
Following DOH protocol, I'll be in quarantine until March 24 (2wks fr when he last drove for me). Will continue working via zoom & phone.
Thank you for your kind messages. Pls pray, especially for his family. pic.twitter.com/6tZKpzTz7d
The mayor said he is not experiencing any symptoms but will strictly comply with quarantine protocols. He will work remotely until the end of the month.
“We will follow the health protocols of the City Epidemiological Surveillance Unit and the Department of Health,” Sotto said.
Sotto also called on the public to have an enhanced community quarantine mindset amid the rising COVID-19 cases.
“Mag-voluntary ECQ tayo hangga’t kaya. Pero hindi na natin kayang bumalik sa ECQ talaga. Kawawa ang mga tao, hindi nga magkaka-COVID, mamamatay naman sa gutom. ‘Yung mga nananawagan sa ECQ, sila yung mga nakakain ng tatlong beses sa isang araw kahit di magtrabaho,” he said.
(Go on voluntary ECQ if possible. We cannot go back to ECQ. People will suffer. They won’t get COVID-19 but they will die from hunger. Those calling for ECQ are those who can afford to eat three times a day even if they don’t work.)
A year after the government-imposed community quarantine, targeted lockdowns were expanded and curfews were reintroduced in Metro Manila as authorities battle a resurgence in infections.
The OCTA Research Team said daily coronavirus cases in the country could reach 8,000 by end-March if the current surge is not controlled. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto will undergo quarantine after his driver "Kuya Vener" passed away due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook Live on Monday morning, Sotto says he was a close contact of his driver but he is following health protocols.
"Don't worry. I am okay, I don't have symptoms," Sotto says in Filipino.
The main office of the Bureau of Immigration in Intramuros, Manila will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for disinfection.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente says the building will undergo a "thorough sanitation and disinfection" following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.
The transacting public are advised to conduct businesses at other Immigration offices in the capital region, such as the SM North satellite office, SM Aura satellite office and others.
MRT-3 management says a cleaning crew caught on video "hastily disinfecting one of our trains" is facing disciplinary action for the breach in protocol.
"We have sternly reminded members of our cleaning and disinfection staff that while there is a need to disinfect all train coaches at speed, the process of disinfection must be focused and done with care," it says in a statement.
"The safety and health of MRT-3 passengers will always be our top concerns as we all adjust to meet the requirements of the new normal."
The Department of the Interior and Local Government recommends uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila as cities in the capital region have varying curfews.
According to a report from GMA's "24 Oras," the DILG will recommend a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the entire Metro Manila.
St. Luke's Medical Center, which has hospitals in Quezon City and in Taguig, disputes rumors that hospitals are beyond capacity.
It says that its COVID-19 ICU and wards "still have not reached full capacity" but also says that it has noted an increase in COVID-19 admissions in recent days.
"The cases we are treating remain at manageable levels, ensuring that all out COVID-19 patients will get quality care," it also says.
Posted by St. Luke's Medical Center on Friday, 5 March 2021
- Latest
- Trending