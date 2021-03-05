#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
FDA warns public: Online selling of COVID-19 test kits prohibited
This file photo shows rapid diagnostic test kits used by health workers in Cainta, Rizal who conducted house-to-house COVID-19 testing in the locality.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

FDA warns public: Online selling of COVID-19 test kits prohibited

(Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration has reminded the public that COVID-19 tests are purely for medical professional use and are not sold online.

In an advisory, the FDA said their mandate to protect the public welfare and safety through regulation of health products covers in-vitro diagnostic medical devices in the country.

The regulatory body told the public and the general public “that online selling of all types of FDA certified COVID-19 test kits (RT-PCR, antibody, antigen based) is strictly prohibited.”

“These COVID-19 test kits with FDA special certification are strictly for medical professional use and not intended for personal use,” it added.

The RT-PCR of the Reverse Transcription Polyamerase Chain Reaction test, considered the “gold standard” in testing, detects the virus’ genetic material through nasal and throat swabs. The rapid antibody tests meanwhile detects the antibodies in blood of people believed to have been infected with the disease.

Antigen tests diagnose active COVID-19 infections with quicker turnaround period, although negative test results may need to be confirmed by an RT-PCR test.

FDA Director General Enrique Domingo directed the agency’s regional field offices and regulatory enforcements units to monitor online platforms on such selling.

Domingo also ordered its regional offices and units to “pursue and implement immediate regulatory and enforcement actions as warranted.” — Kristine Joy Patag with report from Bella Perez-Rubio

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
4 Philippine universities in world rankings by subjects
4 Philippine universities in world rankings by subjects
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Four Philippine universities still made it to the latest list of world’s best universities by subject released by international...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace response to Robredo's remarks: Duterte not 'pikon'
Palace response to Robredo's remarks: Duterte not 'pikon'
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
The vice president for her part has chided the country's leader and his allies for being overly sensitive to valid criticisms...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte happy with vaccine rollout
Duterte happy with vaccine rollout
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is happy with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but wants to see a more massive inoculation so he can be...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 16 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
After delays, first AstraZeneca jabs from COVAX arrive in Philippines
After delays, first AstraZeneca jabs from COVAX arrive in Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 16 hours ago
Initial doses of AstraZeneca under the COVAX facility arrived in Manila on Thursday night, the first delivery from the World...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals may begin Friday &mdash; official
Distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals may begin Friday — official
1 hour ago
After delays, some 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca obtained through the COVAX facility arrived in the Philippines Thursday night....
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte gets his national ID
Duterte gets his national ID
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
After having his biometrics and personal data captured last January for the national ID system, President Duterte finally...
Headlines
fbfb
No water shortage this summer &ndash; Palace
No water shortage this summer – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Metro Manila is expected to have enough water supply during summer and the rest of the year, as the government is working...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO calls for strict compliance with priority list
WHO calls for strict compliance with priority list
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Amid reports of government officials jumping the vaccination line and even relatives of some health frontliners in a military...
Headlines
fbfb
Presumption of guilt? Proponents defend drug bill
Presumption of guilt? Proponents defend drug bill
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Proponents defended the measure recently passed by the House of Representatives that aims to give more teeth to the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with