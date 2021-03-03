#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Bello inclined to exempt UK from cap on deployment of healthcare workers
FILE - Healthcare workers wave to residents of an adjacent condominium who showed support to frontliners.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Bello inclined to exempt UK from cap on deployment of healthcare workers

(Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Wednesday that he is inclined to exempt the United Kingdom from the cap being imposed by the Philippine government on the deployment of healthcare workers abroad.

“I am inclined to recommend their request for exemption, but I said I have to convince the Department of Health and also the Inter-Agency Task Force [for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases,]” Bello told ANC’s Headstart.

He added that his recommendation would largely depend on how many nurses are in the Philippines, which he said would be relayed to him by the Philippine Nurses Association.

“I want to be very sure that if we are going to allow the exemption, we will not run out of nurses in our country,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte previously imposed a ban on the deployment of health workers to avoid a shortage of frontline medical workers in the Philippines. 

This was lifted in November, but the government is only allowing 5,000 healthcare workers to leave the country.

The UK, among the countries hardest-hit by the pandemic, has asked to be exempted from this cap, but the Philippines set some conditions for this to happen.

Among these conditions is for the nurses who would be deployed to the UK to first be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I just want to be sure that if we’re going to deploy nurses, they must be vaccinated for their protection and the protection of people in the UK,” Bello said. — Xave Gregorio

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT SILVESTRE BELLO UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
The Court of Appeals granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s bid to reverse the Makati court’s ruling that...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
To prove that the Philippines is a grateful nation, President Duterte will also be personally receiving AstraZeneca’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities&rsquo;
Senate panel: Makabayan bloc must denounce NPA atrocities’
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Members of the leftist Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives must openly condemn atrocities committed by communist...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 14 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Envoy in maltreatment case dismissed from service
Envoy in maltreatment case dismissed from service
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has approved the dismissal from service of former Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 cases of South African variant detected in Philippines
6 cases of South African variant detected in Philippines
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday the detection of six cases of B.1.351 or the South African variant of COVI...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccinations kick off in Davao, Cebu
Vaccinations kick off in Davao, Cebu
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
Following the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac last Sunday, the government proceeded to deliver vaccines to areas outside...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH reports 20 minor adverse reaction cases
DOH reports 20 minor adverse reaction cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
At least 20 persons have developed “adverse events” after receiving Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines during the...
Headlines
fbfb
Four of 10 Filipino students lack distance learning tech
Four of 10 Filipino students lack distance learning tech
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
About four in 10 Filipino students do not have any devices needed for distance learning, according to a recent survey by the...
Headlines
fbfb
HTAC still evaluating Sinovac
HTAC still evaluating Sinovac
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
China-made vaccines of Sinovac are still undergoing evaluation by the Health Technology Assessment Council, Health Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with