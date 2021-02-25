A health worker prepares a syringe for COVID-19 vaccination during the vaccine simulation of The Medical City in Pasig last February 18, 2021
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 568,680 with over 2,000 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 2,269 additional COVID-19 infections Tuesday, taking the country’s total case count to 568,680.
Active cases represent 5.7% or 32,437 of the country’s confirmed cases. Of these, nearly 94.5% are mild cases and asymptomatic.
The recovery count increased to 524,042 after 738 more people recuperated from the respiratory disease.
Meanwhile, there were 72 additional COVID-19-related deaths. This brought the death toll to 12,201.
What’s new today?
- Doses of vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech are expected to arrive in the Philippines on the last day of February, Malacañang announced. The initial doses are a donation from China.
- Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government is offering to shell out more money for the early delivery of COVID-19 vaccine. Only 5.1 million doses are expected to arrive in the first quarter, with the bulk of the orders only coming in the second half of the year.
- Only 19% of adult Filipinos said they are inclined to get vaccinated, while nearly half will opt out even if a safe and effective vaccine becomes available.
- The United States Food and Drug Administration said the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective in preventing COVID-19, including new
