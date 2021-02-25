COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 568,680 with over 2,000 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 2,269 additional COVID-19 infections Tuesday, taking the country’s total case count to 568,680.

Active cases represent 5.7% or 32,437 of the country’s confirmed cases. Of these, nearly 94.5% are mild cases and asymptomatic.

The recovery count increased to 524,042 after 738 more people recuperated from the respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, there were 72 additional COVID-19-related deaths. This brought the death toll to 12,201.

What’s new today?