#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 568,680 with over 2,000 new infections
A health worker prepares a syringe for COVID-19 vaccination during the vaccine simulation of The Medical City in Pasig last February 18, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 568,680 with over 2,000 new infections

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 2,269 additional COVID-19 infections Tuesday, taking the country’s total case count to 568,680.

Active cases represent 5.7% or 32,437 of the country’s confirmed cases. Of these, nearly 94.5% are mild cases and asymptomatic.

The recovery count increased to 524,042 after 738 more people recuperated from the respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, there were 72 additional COVID-19-related deaths. This brought the death toll to 12,201.

What’s new today?

  • Doses of vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech are expected to arrive in the Philippines on the last day of February, Malacañang announced. The initial doses are a donation from China. 
     
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government is offering to shell out more money for the early delivery of COVID-19 vaccine. Only 5.1 million doses are expected to arrive in the first quarter, with the bulk of the orders only coming in the second half of the year.
     
  • Only 19% of adult Filipinos said they are inclined to get vaccinated, while nearly half will opt out even if a safe and effective vaccine becomes available.
     
  • The United States Food and Drug Administration said the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective in preventing COVID-19, including new

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cops vs PDEA: Shootout near mall leaves 2 dead
Cops vs PDEA: Shootout near mall leaves 2 dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Two policemen were killed in an encounter last night between members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Quezon...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP failed to follow protocols in many drug operations, Guevarra tells UN rights body
PNP failed to follow protocols in many drug operations, Guevarra tells UN rights body
19 hours ago
"In more than half of the records reviewed, the law enforcement agents involved failed to follow standard protocols pertaining...
Headlines
fbfb
Envoy: UK won&rsquo;t accept &lsquo;nurse for vaccine&rsquo; proposal
Envoy: UK won’t accept ‘nurse for vaccine’ proposal
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The United Kingdom has no plans to link the Philippines’ procurement of COVID vaccines to the deployment of Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Less than a fifth of adult Filipinos willing to get COVID-19 jabs &mdash; OCTA
Less than a fifth of adult Filipinos willing to get COVID-19 jabs — OCTA
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Tugon ng Masa survey showed that out of 1,200 respondents only 19% of adult Filipinos are inclined to get vaccinated against...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines in talks to pay more for early delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
Philippines in talks to pay more for early delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The former military general said only 5.1 million of the 161 million doses expected this year will arrive in the country in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte says to listen to public sentiment on keeping or scrapping VFA
Duterte says to listen to public sentiment on keeping or scrapping VFA
By Alexis Romero | 10 minutes ago
"I want the narratives to come up. Not necessarily from the — well, of course, they count very much but it won't be...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR seeks better facilities for juvenile offenders after COVID-19 outbreak
CHR seeks better facilities for juvenile offenders after COVID-19 outbreak
1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights has called for improved conditions in detention centers for juvenile offenders, after an outbreak...
Headlines
fbfb
Admission of police breaches in 'drug war' met with cautious optimism
Admission of police breaches in 'drug war' met with cautious optimism
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The reality is impunity and escalating human rights abuses, a determined affront to the efforts of the UN Human Rights Council...
Headlines
fbfb
Critics in firing line of anti-communist misinformation war
Critics in firing line of anti-communist misinformation war
By Cecil Morella | 1 hour ago
The most viral posts targeting Elago, generating tens of thousands of shares, were on the official page of Duterte's National...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinovac doses seen to arrive in the Philippines on February 28
Sinovac doses seen to arrive in the Philippines on February 28
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Doses of China's Sinovac will arrive in the Philippines on the last day of February, Malacañang said Thursday, making...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with