#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured it won't target Philippines with coast guard law
In this Jan. 14, 2020 photo, members of the China Coast Guard (CCG) stand in attention on the vessel CCG 5204 at Pier 15 in Manila.
Xinhua/Rouelle Umali

Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured it won't target Philippines with coast guard law

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 8:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese Coast Guard to fire on foreign vessels.

Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana said Manila has objected to the law's language on the use of force and its possible application in areas that are beyond China’s territory.

"The Chinese have reassured us through their spokesman, the foreign ministry spokesman as well as the Chinese Embassy that...they are not targeting the Philippines or any specific country and that they will not resort to force in the first instance," Sta. Romana said at a press briefing Tuesday.

"I want to explain that through the objection, through the diplomatic note and through the diplomatic discussion, the Chinese have tried to reassure that they will still exercise restraint. This is what we are calling for, that all claimant countries resort to diplomacy and avoid the use of force," he added.

Under the law, the Chinese coast guard can "take all necessary measures" to prevent maritime incursions. It also allows the boarding and inspection of foreign ships in waters claimed by China and the destruction foreign structures on Beijing-claimed islands and reefs.

The Philippines, one of the five claimants disputing China's extensive claim in the South China Sea, has protested the law.

In 2016, a Hague-based arbitral tribunal voided China's wide-reaching maritime claim in the South China Sea but the Chinese government refused to recognize the ruling.

COAST GUARD LAW SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
6 hours ago
A lawmaker is calling on Solicitor General Jose Calida to step down out of “delicadeza” after the Supreme Court,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte told: Senators, vice president within their rights to comment on foreign policy
Duterte told: Senators, vice president within their rights to comment on foreign policy
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte was told to review the 1987 Constitution on Tuesday after he said that the vice president and senators have...
Headlines
fbfb
Forced evacuation ordered in Taal Volcano Island after more tremors seen
Forced evacuation ordered in Taal Volcano Island after more tremors seen
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
Forced evacuation has begun for residents living near Taal Volcano, disaster response officials said Tuesday, after continuing...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca no longer taking new COVID-19 vaccine orders, Duterte adviser says
AstraZeneca no longer taking new COVID-19 vaccine orders, Duterte adviser says
7 hours ago
British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca is no longer accepting any new orders for its coronavirus vaccine due to supply constraints,...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 3
play
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 3
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court continues the oral arguments on the 37 petitions questioning the much feared Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Hontiveros hits 'disturbing pattern' on schools' treatment after Cebu police raid
Hontiveros hits 'disturbing pattern' on schools' treatment after Cebu police raid
By Christian Deiparine | 53 minutes ago
"It's a tone that's getting louder and it seems to be getting even more aggressive or violent," said Sen. Risa Hontivero...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte claims US turning Philippines into an outpost
Duterte claims US turning Philippines into an outpost
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Americans are turning Subic into a military base, making the Philippines vulnerable in case a war involving the United States...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcos camp, supporters must accept PET junking of poll protest vs Robredo &mdash; Panelo
Marcos camp, supporters must accept PET junking of poll protest vs Robredo — Panelo
4 hours ago
"We have to abide by the precepts of democracy. We cannot be blinded by our personal biases for a particular candidate."...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcos camp believes poll protest still on despite SC junking it
Marcos camp believes poll protest still on despite SC junking it
5 hours ago
(Updated 5:35 p.m.) The camp of losing candidate Bongbong Marcos falsely claimed that their poll protest against Vice President...
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA, IATF recommend placing entire Philippines under MGCQ
NEDA, IATF recommend placing entire Philippines under MGCQ
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has recommended placing the entire Philippines under the most lenient quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with