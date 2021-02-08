#VACCINEWATCHPH
Palace: Don't forget health protocols during Chinese New Year
A customer looks at Year of the Ox charms on display in Binondo, Manila. The Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Feb. 12, the start of the Metal Ox year.
Krizjohn Rosales

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday reminded the public to observe health and safety protocols during the celebration of Chinese New Year, noting that the COVID-19 case fatality rate in the country has slightly increased.

Chinese New Year is on Friday, February 12.

"It's OK to celebrate but we should not forget how COVID spread. We should continue to wear face masks, wash our hands and observe physical distancing," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"You can celebrate without getting sick especially now that the vaccines are here. We know that most of the cases are mild and asymptomatic but there is a slight increase in the number of deaths so let's take care of our lives so we can really celebrate beyond Chinese New Year," he added.

Roque noted that the case fatality rate in the Philippines has risen slightly to 2.1% while the total number of infections has reached more than 537,000. The Philippines has 26,333 active COVID-19 cases as of early Monday afternoon.

Roque also disclosed that the government's pandemic task force has allowed a mall by the Manila Bay to have a fireworks display during the Chinese New Year.

