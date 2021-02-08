Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb to 538,995

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,690 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing to 538,995 the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections nationwide.

Of the total, 27,992, or 5.2%, are active cases. Nearly 94% of these are mild cases.

The department reported only 23 additional recoveries. To date, 499,772 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

But the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 52 more patients, taking the death toll to 11,231.

What’s new today?

Twenty-two of the 25 people found to have the more transmissible coronavirus variant have already recovered from COVID-19. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said one has died, while two cases are still active.

Malacañang said the country is ready to launch its COVID-19 immunization drive next week. But there is no exact date yet for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico