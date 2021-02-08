Health Francisco Duque III participates in a mock COVID-19 vaccination simulation during his visit along with the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic Team at a vaccination site in Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School on February 5, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb to 538,995
(Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,690 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing to 538,995 the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections nationwide.
Of the total, 27,992, or 5.2%, are active cases. Nearly 94% of these are mild cases.
The department reported only 23 additional recoveries. To date, 499,772 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.
But the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 52 more patients, taking the death toll to 11,231.
What’s new today?
- Twenty-two of the 25 people found to have the more transmissible coronavirus variant have already recovered from COVID-19. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said one has died, while two cases are still active.
- Malacañang said the country is ready to launch its COVID-19 immunization drive next week. But there is no exact date yet for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
