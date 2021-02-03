A health workers conducts a supplemental immunization in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on February 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to over 530,000 with 1,266 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 4:08pm
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 530,118 after Wednesday after 1,266 additional infections were added to the tally.
The number of active cases stands at 31,455 or 5.9% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department of Health showed.
The DOH also announced 130 additional recovered patients, pushing total recoveries to 487,721.
Meanwhile, 68 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 10,942.
What’s new today?
- Medical frontliners and staff of the Philippine General Hospital, Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium, East Avenue Medical Center and Lung Center of the Philippines will get the first COVID-19 shots that are expected to arrive in the country this month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said.
- The government will request for 900,000 more doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer through COVAX facility. Galvez said the Philippines is expected to receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer jab this month.
- Galvez said face-to-face campaigning for the May 2022 national elections pose a “big challenge and risk. “We see that with campaigning, it will enhance close contact with different people.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended