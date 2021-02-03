COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to over 530,000 with 1,266 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 530,118 after Wednesday after 1,266 additional infections were added to the tally.

The number of active cases stands at 31,455 or 5.9% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department of Health showed.

The DOH also announced 130 additional recovered patients, pushing total recoveries to 487,721.

Meanwhile, 68 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 10,942.

