DOH logs 1,583 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 528,853

MANILA, Philippines — Individuals infected with the new coronavirus in the Philippines reached 528,853 with 1,583 more cases reported Tuesday.

Latest data from the Department of Health showed that the number of active cases in the country stands at 30,368 or 5.7% of the total.

The DOH also logged 39 additional recoveries, pushing the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 487,611.

The death toll rose to 10,874 after 67 more people succumbed to COVID-19.

What’s new today?

The government is expecting to execute definitive agreements with pharmaceutical companies by mid-February for supplies of COVID-19 vaccine doses, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said. He said the government has already signed term sheets with five drugmakers, locking in up to 108 million vaccine doses.

Amnesty International called on the government to develop and implement measures in human rights to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines are “available, accessible and free at point of case, acceptable and of good quality to all people.”

— Gaea Katreena Cabico