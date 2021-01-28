#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Catholic Church's social justice arm rejects Charter change
This undated file photo shows the office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.
Philstar.com

Catholic Church's social justice arm rejects Charter change

(Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines —The social justice arm of the Catholic Church in the Philippines rejected fresh moves to change the Constitution, saying there are more urgent issues that need attention.

It also warned that the current attempt to revise the charter may be used to keep politicians in power.

“The recent proposals in both houses of Congress to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution, in the guise of ‘improving our economic openness to the world’ will not benefit the nation,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace said in a statement released Thursday.

The Catholic Church commission said genuine constitutional reform will only come from the direct participation of the people, which it said is lacking in the current push by some lawmakers in the House and the Senate to change the Constitution.

It added that the government needs to focus its attention on other more pressing issues including COVID-19, disaster financing and management, the climate emergency, unemployment, education, red-tagging, and the execution of farmers, indigenous people, environmental and human rights defenders.

It also called the Duterte government “unstable” and “very susceptible to corruption,” and worried over the possibility that Charter change can be used to cancel the elections in 2022, extend politicians’ terms or even prop up a revolutionary government, which it said are all “detrimental” to the people.

House lawmakers who are pushing for Charter change have repeatedly insisted that their focus would only be on amending economic provisions in the Constitution which they believe to be “restrictive.”

Some political observers, however, do not buy this as they point out that tinkering with the Constitution could open up the floodgates to any amendment, including to political provisions like the extension of terms and the lifting of term limits.

House leaders say a majority of lawmakers in the chamber are already supportive of the move to amend the Constitution’s economic provisions initiated by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

But the Senate remains cool to this latest attempt to change the Constitution as it is still concerned over procedures on how Congress can amend provisions in the Charter. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHARTER CHANGE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cavite cancels award for China firm&rsquo;s $10 billion Sangley project
Cavite cancels award for China firm’s $10 billion Sangley project
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The province of Cavite has cancelled its award of a $10-billion airport deal in Sangley Point, among the biggest projects...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
Biden revives H-2B visa for working Pinoys
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Filipinos whose working visas have been withheld during the administration of Donald Trump can now heave a sigh of relief...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests China&rsquo;s new coast guard law
Philippines protests China’s new coast guard law
By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has filed a diplomatic protest with China over its new law authorizing its coast...
Headlines
fbfb
Army chief picked to lead AFP
Army chief picked to lead AFP
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
A Mindanao veteran and medal of valor awardee will be the next chief of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippin...
Headlines
fbfb
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
House may vote on ABS-CBN franchise in plenary next week
By Xave Gregorio | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives may finally vote on ABS-CBN’s franchise in plenary, six months after a House panel rejected...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use
Philippines approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab for emergency use
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The national government, several local government units and private firms signed a deal with the British-Swedish company for...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte government has no interest in probing themselves &mdash; global group
Duterte government has no interest in probing themselves — global group
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice’s exclusion of the Commission on Human Rights in its “drug war” review report,...
Headlines
fbfb
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
Global groups launch independent probe into alleged rights abuses
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
The Independent International Commission of Investigation into Human Rights Violations in the Philippines or Investigate PH...
Headlines
fbfb
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
615 contacts of Bontoc variant cases reached
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health has reached 615 contacts of 12 persons infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, DOH Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
Private sector eyes Moderna vaccines
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Following the agreement to purchase COVID-19 vaccines developed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, private sector...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with