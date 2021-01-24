Dela Rosa says cops in UP can 'build case' on NPA presence but red-tags university anyway

MANILA, Philippines — Allowing the police and military into the University of the Philippines would assist them in "case buildup" against recruiters of the New People's Army, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said Sunday in defense of the scrapping of the university's deal with the defense department.

To recall, the Department of National Defense in a letter addressed to UP President Danilo Concepcion announced that the 1989 agreement had been terminated starting Friday, January 15, per a report by the university's publication, The Philippine Collegian.

Speaking in an interview aired over DZBB Super Radyo, Dela Rosa claimed the university, along with the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives, were "biased" towards the Communist Party of the Philippines.

"One of the ways to get a case build-up against NPA recruitment in UP is for the police and military to come in to gather evidence," the neophyte senator said in mixed Filipino and English.

"They shouldn't be biased to the left just because they have militant students in the guise of academic freedom," he added. "The NPA is using the accord as a shield and is free to recruit in the campus...Why are they so allergic to the police and the military? Are they hiding something?"

Though Dela Rosa admits military and police can beef up their "case buildup" through access to the university, other administration agencies and officials continue to assert the university's links to communist rebels despite the lack of evidence.

On Friday, a Facebook page named “Armed Forces of the Philippines Information Exchange” published a list of 28 supposed UP alumni who, they claimed, went on to join the NPA and were later killed or captured by state forces.

However, at least two of the names included on the last have publicly denied being affiliated with the NPA, while another six also denied the accusations according to a fact-check by Rappler. They are also, contrary to the page's claim, not dead.

The original post has since been taken down, but not before several other pages picked up the material and shared it themselves.

Asked about the now-scrapped content, Dela Rosa, himself a former police chief, pointed instead to the Communist Party of the Philippines, saying it could be a ploy by them to make the military look bad.

"What we should ask is if that is a legitimate military account. Later on, we might find that it's just made by the NPA," he said in Filipino.

Why does this matter?

Peaceful protest actions and demonstrations are typically held within the UP Diliman campus

The Commission on Human Rights, also a common site for protesters, is also within the campus' borders

UP grounds have long been a safe haven for activists, as they cannot be arrested on school grounds

With the agreement scrapped, police and military forces can freely enter campuses if they so desire

Other activists who have been red-tagged were later found dead

Dela Rosa's colleagues in the Senate have admitted that the practice of red-tagging has led to violence

— with a report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo