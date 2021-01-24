Dela Rosa says cops in UP can 'build case' on NPA presence but red-tags university anyway
MANILA, Philippines — Allowing the police and military into the University of the Philippines would assist them in "case buildup" against recruiters of the New People's Army, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said Sunday in defense of the scrapping of the university's deal with the defense department.
To recall, the Department of National Defense in a letter addressed to UP President Danilo Concepcion announced that the 1989 agreement had been terminated starting Friday, January 15, per a report by the university's publication, The Philippine Collegian.
Speaking in an interview aired over DZBB Super Radyo, Dela Rosa claimed the university, along with the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives, were "biased" towards the Communist Party of the Philippines.
"One of the ways to get a case build-up against NPA recruitment in UP is for the police and military to come in to gather evidence," the neophyte senator said in mixed Filipino and English.
"They shouldn't be biased to the left just because they have militant students in the guise of academic freedom," he added. "The NPA is using the accord as a shield and is free to recruit in the campus...Why are they so allergic to the police and the military? Are they hiding something?"
RELATED: Bayan: Why is the burden on us to prove we're not a rebel front?
Though Dela Rosa admits military and police can beef up their "case buildup" through access to the university, other administration agencies and officials continue to assert the university's links to communist rebels despite the lack of evidence.
On Friday, a Facebook page named “Armed Forces of the Philippines Information Exchange” published a list of 28 supposed UP alumni who, they claimed, went on to join the NPA and were later killed or captured by state forces.
However, at least two of the names included on the last have publicly denied being affiliated with the NPA, while another six also denied the accusations according to a fact-check by Rappler. They are also, contrary to the page's claim, not dead.
The original post has since been taken down, but not before several other pages picked up the material and shared it themselves.
Asked about the now-scrapped content, Dela Rosa, himself a former police chief, pointed instead to the Communist Party of the Philippines, saying it could be a ploy by them to make the military look bad.
"What we should ask is if that is a legitimate military account. Later on, we might find that it's just made by the NPA," he said in Filipino.
Why does this matter?
- Peaceful protest actions and demonstrations are typically held within the UP Diliman campus
- The Commission on Human Rights, also a common site for protesters, is also within the campus' borders
- UP grounds have long been a safe haven for activists, as they cannot be arrested on school grounds
- With the agreement scrapped, police and military forces can freely enter campuses if they so desire
- Other activists who have been red-tagged were later found dead
- Dela Rosa's colleagues in the Senate have admitted that the practice of red-tagging has led to violence
— with a report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo
The Department of National Defense has told the University of the Philippines that is is terminating an agreement that requires the police and military to coordinate with the university administration on entering or holding operations in UP campuses.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the department "is aware that there is indeed an ongoing clandestine recruitment" inside UP campuses and the accord is being used to prevent government from holding operations.
The move has been criticized widely on social media, with many saying it endangers the academic freedom and activism that UP is known for. UP campuses have also been venues for protests on national and social issues.
Photo: The UP Oblation symbolizes excellence, sacrifice and service for the common good. The STAR, file
Statement of UP Open University on the Unilateral Abrogation of the UP-DND Accord
The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) strongly supports the call of UP President Danilo L. Concepcion to uphold the UP-DND accord and expresses indignation and grave concern on the unilateral abrogation of the agreement.
We believe that this accord safeguards the constitutionally guaranteed academic freedom of the university and provides a safe space for its constituents to freely express their thoughts, ideologies and advocacies in various formats and platforms. The baseless accusations and unwarranted red-tagging of UP students, its faculty, and staff are not enough basis for the agreement to be terminated.
We are one with the entire UP community in defending our academic freedom and our right for free and safe haven to openly express our ideas. This unilateral decision of the Department of National Defense to terminate the agreement poses a grave threat, especially in this time where opinions and ideas are expressed in cyberspace. This move will sow fear, silence criticism, curtail critical thinking, and make our university vulnerable to all sorts of human rights violations and abuse both in the physical space and virtual space.
We are taking this opportunity to call on the UPOU constituents and the entire UP community to be vigilant, unwavering, and steadfast in defending our freedom of speech, freedom to express dissent, and our academic freedom that is deeply ingrained in our history as a university.
Former UP president Jose Abueva expresses dismay about the Department of National Defense's unilateral abrogation of its accord with the premier state university.
Abueva recalls that he and then Defense Secretary Fidel Ramos had an understanding when they forged the 1989 agreement protecting the university from military operations.
"There was a deep, mutual understanding of the need to uphold this agreement and do everything for the good of UP and the rights of its students, faculty and staff. This understanding was rooted in mutual trust, and mutual respect," Abueva says.
We had a deep understanding between us about the inalienable rights to freedom, democracy, justice and peace that lasted beyond our respective presidencies. There was a deep, mutual understanding of the need to uphold this agreement and do everything for the good of UP.. (2/3)— University of the Philippines (@upsystem) January 20, 2021
Sens. Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay and Grace Poe file a Senate bill institutionalizing the UP-DND Accord under Republic Act 9500 or the University of the Philippines Charter of 2008.
The senators say the proposed measure prevents unwarranted intrusion of security forces into all UP campuses in the country.
"We believe that DND should not break the agreement with UP. Our role as a legislator is to ensure that the spirit of the 1989 Accords is protected and set-in stone to ensure that our students are protected from unreasonable state intrusion," the senators say in their explanatory note.
Lawmakers led by Rep. Edcel Lagman seek a House probe into the DND’s unilateral termination of its agreement with UP barring the entry of state forces from its campuses without coordination.
Students of the Polytechnic University worry that a similar accord covering the university will be next. A protest is scheduled Wednesday morning.
UP Cebu urges the national government, including the Department of National Defense, to rethink an revoke the cancelation of its accord with the premier state university.
Citing previous threats received by Assistant Professor Regletto Aldrich Imbong who is also president of UP Cebu All UP Academic Employees Union, the campus' administration condenms all forms of baseless accusations and red-tagging among its constituents, faculty and students.
"The 1989 UP-DND Accord provides a safeguard for our constituents from such abuse of authority, and for promoting our rule of law. Thus, with the rest of the UP community, we in UP Cebu will staunchly defend our basic rights and will stand our ground," UP Cebu Chancellor Liza Corro says in a statement.
UP Cebu Administration’s Statement on the DND’s Unilateral Abrogation of the UP-DND Accord pic.twitter.com/7dKnuVrFcd— UP Cebu (@UPCebuOfficial) January 19, 2021
- Latest
- Trending