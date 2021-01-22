Another 127 migrant Filipinos contract COVID-19; total now 13,760 â€” DFA

Another 127 migrant Filipinos contract COVID-19; total now 13,760 — DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday reported another surge in COVID-19 cases among Filipinos overseas, with 127 new infections pushing its total caseload past 13,700.

Of the 13,760 total cases logged by the DFA, 4,022 are marked active or undergoing treatment.

Recoveries rose to 8,794 after another 46 overseas Filipinos were reported to have survived the virus.

Deaths remain unchanged with no new fatalities recorded by the DFA since January 20.

New today

Friday's tally marks the biggest daily rise in over a week or since January 13 when the DFA logged 322 new coronavirus cases.

The country’s coronavirus task force approved a recommendation requiring travelers coming home from countries covered by travel restrictions to take a second COVID-19 test five days after their arrival in the Philippines.

The COVID-19 task force also amended its earlier resolution imposing a ban on countries where the new coronavirus variant has been detected, exempting foreign nationals with valid visas, such as personnel of accredited international organizations, and spouse and minor children of Filipino citizens traveling with them.

In the Philippines, the health department confirmed 2,178 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the biggest daily rise in over two months, bringing the national caseload to 509,887.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and Kristine Joy Patag