2,178 new COVID-19 infections bring Philippines tally to nearly 510,000
Commuters ride a train as the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) resumes operation at the Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations on January 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman

(Philstar.com) - January 22, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health confirmed 2,178 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing to 509,887 the total number of infections in the Philippines.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 32,031 or 6.3% of the total.

Recoveries reached 467,720 after 250 more patients had been declared recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, fatalities due to COVID-19 rose to 10,136 after the DOH registered 20 new deaths.

Where most cases were reported

  • Quezon City (general community quarantine) – 148
  • Bulacan (modified GCQ) – 88
  • Cebu City (MGCQ) – 80
  • Davao City (GCQ) – 79
  • Mountain Province (MGCQ) – 75

What’s new today?

  • Friday's tally was the biggest daily rise in more than two months or since Nov. 8, 2020 when the country had 2,442 additional cases.
  • Minors who are ten years old or older will be allowed to go out of their homes in areas under modified general community quarantine beginning February 1. Local governments in areas under GCQ are enjoined to adopt the same easing of age restrictions.
  • The country’s coronavirus task force approved the recommendation requiring travelers coming home from countries covered by travel restrictions to take a second COVID-19 test five days after their arrival in the Philippines.
  • The Quezon City government said the country’s first confirmed case of the more infectious COVID-19 variant has tested negative for the virus. However, he will remain under health monitoring for two more weeks.
  • The Senate Committee of the Whole resumed its hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
