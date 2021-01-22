#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES

LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program — Day 3

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2021 - 9:52am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee of the Whole will resume its probe on the government's inoculation program against COVID-19 Friday amid heightened tension between senators and Cabinet officials over the procurement of a Chinese-made vaccine.

Last Friday's hearing centered mostly on the government's acquisition of 25 million doses of vaccines manufactured by Sinovac Biotech, which senators fear is less effective yet more expensive than its counterparts.

No decisive data has been released by Sinovac on the efficacy of its jab — which was cleared for local clinical trials by the FDA on Tuesday.

Its price has also been the subject of heated contention between senators and Cabinet members, with the ballpark amount remaining unclear for weeks until Malacañang and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. finally disclosed that the cost would not be much different from the P650 offered to Indonesia and would not be more than P700.

In an effort to clear the air before the proceedings, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said he, Senate President Tito Sotto, and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa on Wednesday met with contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong and Galvez who issued the invitation.

"Sec. Galvez's briefing clarified a lot of issues and concerns raised by the senators that have remained unresolved until last night," Lacson said Thursday. "We advised him to explain in tomorrow's hearing the same way that he did last night, without violating the terms of the agreement with the vaccine suppliers."

Both Roque and Galvez have said that they were bound by confidentiality disclosure agreements and unable to reveal the exact price of any of the vaccines being purchased by the Philippines.

"We were shown the documents. And we have no doubt about Sec. Galvez's integrity and his sincerity to accomplish his task," Lacson also said, less than a week after calling out Galvez for contradicting himself and casting a "shadow of doubt" on the government's inoculation effort in his refusal to disclose vaccine prices.

Galvez and Health Secretary Duque III have also been instructed by President Rodrigo Duterte to walk out on Friday's hearings if they are faced with verbal abuse, Roque revealed.

He added that the president felt that senators were being "bellicose" and "warlike," and had presumptions of corruption during the previous two hearings — an allegation which members of the Senate have since denied.

Sens. Lacson, Sotto and Risa Hontiveros, and Sotto have also denied that they have a preference for US-based Pfizer's vaccines in response to an accusation issued by Duterte during a televised address earlier this week.

Hontiveros, who said the Senate cannot simply let go of the P74 billion in taxpayer money budgeted for vaccines in a statement insisted that a representative from Sinovac be present at Friday's hearings to field senator's questions.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, at 10 a.m. on FRIDAY, Jan. 22, 2020.

CARLITO GALVEZ JR. COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Body cameras for the Philippine National Police
Whatever happened to: Body cameras for the Philippine National Police
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
Nearly three years since the country's police force got millions in funding for body cameras from calls for transparency in...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH eyes new protocols for arriving travellers
DOH eyes new protocols for arriving travellers
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health is considering a second swab test for all travelers arriving from abroad after more close contacts...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 case spike? IATF studying next classifications
COVID-19 case spike? IATF studying next classifications
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Malacañang expressed concern over the increase in the number of active COVID cases in the country after swab results...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP to monitor UP groups for &lsquo;terroristic&rsquo; activities
AFP to monitor UP groups for ‘terroristic’ activities
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
State forces will monitor the activities of organizations inside the University of the Philippines following the abrogation...
Headlines
fbfb
SC tells Calida: 'People&rsquo;s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits
SC tells Calida: 'People’s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
The PET said that Solicitor General Jose Calida’s assertion that it filed the motion for inhibition as People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IATF allows conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021
IATF allows conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021
1 minute ago
The government’s coronavirus task force has approved the conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021, presidential...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs second COVID-19 test for travelers from countries with new variant
IATF OKs second COVID-19 test for travelers from countries with new variant
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 minutes ago
Travelers arriving from jurisdictions covered by travel restrictions will be tested once they arrive in the Philippines. They...
Headlines
fbfb
As cycling booms, farmer tours Mindoro to teach communities about climate crisis
As cycling booms, farmer tours Mindoro to teach communities about climate crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
To emphasize that the stakes are high and the issue is an urgent one for all, Sarmiento calls the phenomenon exactly what...
Headlines
fbfb
10-year-olds and up allowed to go out in MGCQ areas in February
10-year-olds and up allowed to go out in MGCQ areas in February
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Local government units are enjoined to adopt the same relaxation of age restrictions for areas under general community q...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED panel to define academic freedom, security sector role in campus life
CHED panel to define academic freedom, security sector role in campus life
By Jonathan de Santos | 2 hours ago
"Narrowly tailoring regulation to allow the fullest articulation of speech while allowing the protection of compelling state...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with